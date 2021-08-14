Milk Protein Weight Management Products Market With Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry

The growing popularity of dairy protein for the management of obesity and other weight-related problems is a key factor driving the evolution of the milk protein products market in recent years. The attractive functional profile of milk protein supplements in weight management and their efficacy in regulating key metabolic processes are notable factors boosting the demand for milk protein. Their clinical significance emanates from the fact that the intake of milk protein products, along with some lifestyle changes, is found to be beneficial in fighting certain metabolic disorders. The growing prevalence of obesity and the growing awareness of dairy protein products are key factors bolstering the demand for milk proteins. Apart from improving the metabolic cycle, they are increasingly being preferred for preventing factors leading to cardiovascular diseases.

The rising incidence of chronic ailments, including diabetes, has boosted the demand for milk protein, which not is high on satiety, but decreases the excess deposition of lipids in digestive organs. In addition, milk protein supplements are gathering steam among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The growing popularity of skimmed milk is a notable trend expected to accentuate the demand for milk protein products. In many cases, milk protein are consumed for improving fat metabolism and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, they help in satisfying appetite with low-fat diet and have beneficial effects on bones health. The rising demand for diary-based functional foods also bodes well for the market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are offering substantial lucrative avenues for market players. The rising prominence of ready-to-drink products in various emerging and developed nations is boosting the growth of the market. In addition, recent advances in production technologies have enabled producers vary their composition of protein components, which augurs well for the market.

Global Milk Protein Weight Management Products Market: Snapshot

Over the past few years, there has been considerable interest in the consumption of diary proteins as supplements for the management of weight and in improving the overall metabolic health. The functional efficacy of consumption of milk proteins in a variety of combinations to reduce the risk of metabolic disorders has been well documented in a number of epidemiological studies. Their intake in conjunction with certain lifestyle changes has been found to mitigate several adverse physiological changes underpinning the prevalence of obesity and overweight. Milk protein aid digestion, increase satiety, decreases the excess deposition of adipose, and prevents the infiltration and undue accumulation of lipids in primary digestive organs such as liver. These physiological factors are also precursors to cardiovascular disease (CVD) and numerous common chronic diseases such as type-2 diabetes.

The use of milk protein management products is also gaining popularity with fitness and bodybuilding enthusiasts. The growing prevalence of poor metabolic health in a number of developed and developing nations such as China and the U.S. is a key factor boosting the demand for milk protein weight management products. The rising prevalence of CVD in developing and developed regions is a significant trend catalyzing the growth of the market. There is growing acceptance of various milk products such as skimmed milk powder, casein, and whey protein in reducing the risk of CVD. Constant researches in improving metabolic health have led to the advent of advanced products made with a varied selection and combination of protein components in milk.

Milk protein weight management products consist a variety of essential amino acids utilized by the human body for regular functioning of the same. The products are majorly used by infants, athletes, and body building enthusiasts requiring protein diets. Skimmed milk is a major segment in the milk protein weight management products market and can be consumed safely to improve your health as well as overall metabolism of the human body. It is also good for bones and cardiovascular functions. Milk protein weight management products assist in improving fat metabolism and digestion which helps in reducing weight. Research suggests that consumption of three servings of skimmed dairy products on a daily basis can assist in losing up to 10% of body weight over a limited period of time. Milk protein weight management products also facilitates appetite control and improve satiety leading to reduction in body weight as the desire to eat reduces during calorie restriction in milk-supple­mented diets, and the sensa­tion of decreased satiety.

Milk Protein Weight Management Products Market Segmentation

Milk protein weight management products market can be segmented on the basis of types, applications, forms, and by regions. On the basis of type, the milk protein weight management products market is segmented as skimmed milk powder, casein/caseinates, whey protein hydrolysates, whey protein concentrates, whey protein isolates, milk protein concentrates & isolates, and others. Skimmed milk is one of the major types of milk protein weight management products and is expected to hold a considerable market share during the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the milk protein weight management products market is segmented as functional foods, functional beverages, dietary supplements, and others. The functional food and dietary supplement segments are expected to hold significant shares in the milk protein weight management products market during the forecast period. Milk protein weight management products market is later segmented on the basis of forms as solid and liquid. Most of the milk protein weight management products are in liquid forms but usually made available in solid forms.

Milk Protein Weight Management Products Regional Analysis

Milk protein weight management products market is further segmented on the basis of region as, Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. In regional segments the North American and European markets possess significant potential. Latin America, as well as developing markets as Asia Pacific and MEA possess significant market demand for milk protein weight management products over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific milk protein weight management products market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR among the various region during the forecast period. Rising obesity in the region coupled with high availability of dairy products and inclination towards the weight loss products in the region is expected to drive the market demand in the Asia-Pacific region.

Milk Protein Weight Management Products Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Factors fuelling the growth of the milk protein weight management products market include increasing demand for dairy ingredients and dairy alternatives across the globe, rising demand for recombined milk segments in developing countries, and rising consumer inclination towards health and wellness based dietary supplement diet. The market demand is also expected to witness a tremendous growth owing to factors such as rise in obese population, increasing consumer preference for low-calorie dietary supplements, and increasing demand for natural weight loss products.

Other factors driving the milk protein weight management products market include the rising importance on read-to-drink and performance-enhancing products and the progressions in technology that leads to efficient and versatile product variations.

Milk Protein Weight Management Products Market Key Players:

Key global market players manufacturing different milk protein weight management products for different applications include Agropur MSI, American Dairy Products Institute, Arla Foods, Carbery, Champignon-Hofmeister Group, DMK Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Glanbia Plc, Warrnambool Cheese & Butter Factory, and Westland Milk Products.