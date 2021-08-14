Natural Linalool Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Natural Linalool Market

Linalool is seen in over 200 species of plants especially in the ones of the Botanical family, Lamiaceae, which includes scented herbs and mints. This is a very commonly seen terpene alcohol chemical which is present in spice plants that find many commercial applications.

Linalool has also been found in some fungi and cannabis. They have a pleasant scent similar to a floral fragrance, with a touch of spiciness. Linalool also goes by other names such as β-linalool, p-linalool, linalyl alcohol, linalyl oxide, 3,7-dimethyl-1,6-octadien-3-ol, and allo-ocimenol.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Symrise

Jiangxi East

Tianxiang

Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading

Purong Essences

The global Natural Linalool market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Linalool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Linalool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

99% Linalool

97%-99%

Other

Segment by Application

Fragrance

Flavor

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Natural Linalool Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Linalool

1.2 Natural Linalool Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Linalool Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 99% Linalool

1.2.3 97%-99%

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Natural Linalool Segment by Application

1.3.1 Natural Linalool Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Fragrance

1.3.3 Flavor

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Natural Linalool Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Natural Linalool Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Natural Linalool Market Size

1.5.1 Global Natural Linalool Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Natural Linalool Production (2014-2025)

……….

6 Global Natural Linalool Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Natural Linalool Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Natural Linalool Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Linalool Business

7.1 Symrise

7.1.1 Symrise Natural Linalool Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Natural Linalool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Symrise Natural Linalool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Jiangxi East

7.2.1 Jiangxi East Natural Linalool Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Natural Linalool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Jiangxi East Natural Linalool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Tianxiang

7.3.1 Tianxiang Natural Linalool Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Natural Linalool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Tianxiang Natural Linalool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading

7.4.1 Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading Natural Linalool Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Natural Linalool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jiaxing Sunlong Industrial & Trading Natural Linalool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Purong Essences

7.5.1 Purong Essences Natural Linalool Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Natural Linalool Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Purong Essences Natural Linalool Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

