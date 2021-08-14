North America Market Insights on Cloud Infrastructure: Insights and Forecast 2019-2024: Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Public Cloud Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Cloud Advertising, BPaaS), End User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government Agencies, Education, Energy, Manufacturing, Other Industries)

In the last few decades, IT sourcing services have significantly transited with cloud computing services in the new era of digitization in North America region. Cloud computing is primarily defined as the technology where exchange of complex data and resources takes place over the network. Network is predominantly internet, but over the course of time, companies, government and individuals have started creating their own network for distributed resource access. Although cloud computing industry is fairly new but has rapidly grown as it is gaining popularity in usage among personal and enterprise markets. Companies in North America have considerably endeavored to differentiate their product portfolio by offering cloud services catering to client specifications. Rapid adoption of SaaS, collaborations, intense competition and technical breakthroughs in the region have given the companies competitive edge over others to enhance their user base and cloud operations.

With the technological advancements, capabilities and security, many companies are switching over cloud. It has been estimated by 2018, approximately 3.5 Billion internet users are anticipated to access cloud computing showcasing an uptrend from 2.4 Million during 2013. Considering North America, pay per use model, massive economies of scale, mounting internet penetration and technological advancements has dramatically supported the growth of cloud computing in the region. More people now have access to internet in North America in comparison to other parts of the

world. For instance, US constitutes to be one of the largest smartphone markets in the world. In addition, it has one the highest smartphone penetration rates worldwide. In 2017, more than 65% of the US population have access to smartphone while the number is estimated to grow to more than 200 million in 2018. To add on, smartphone sales in North America was valued at US$ 85 Billion in 2017. Further, immense technical know-how has also propelled the countries in North America to capture their leading positions in the market. Owing to this, the North America cloud infrastructure market is expected to reach US$ 267.2 Billion in 2024 from US$ 138.5 Million in 2017 at a reasonable CAGR of 9.1% during the forecasted period (2018-2024). Despite the potential market barriers in terms of interoperability and regulatory framework, companies in North America have well positioned themselves to continue their dominance in cloud landscape.

North America Cloud Infrastructure market is segmented based on deployment, services, service type and industrial verticals. Deployment (public and private cloud) and desktop printer), services (software as a service, platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, business process as a service and cloud advertising), service type (managed hosting and co-location) and industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance, retail, telecom and IT, healthcare, media and entertainment, government agencies, education, energy, manufacturing and other industry verticals are considered while analyzing and defining the penetration of cloud infrastructure services in different geographies and countries.

In 2017, deployment segment dominated the North America cloud infrastructure market with public cloud capturing maximum share in terms of revenue. Public cloud is further classified on the basis of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. Owing to best economies of scale, enhanced scalability and wide adoption among SME’s due to its low cost, public cloud held 80% share in 2017. With fostering information technology, private cloud is also gaining traction. Since it offers similar benefits and entails same features as of public cloud, it is dedicated to single organization and aims to address the data security related concerns. Moreover, it also offers greater control which lags in public cloud. During 2017, cloud advertising held prominent share as it has drastically become the essential part of digital lives of many organizations. Moreover, with the remarkable growth of internet, SaaS is also anticipated to represent itself one of the most adopted cloud services and account for major market share by 2024 attributed to scalability and substantial surge in adoption rate of cloud among small and medium enterprises.

Managed Hosting and Co-location are the two service types that are widely used across cloud computing landscape. The former category forms as a multi-billion dollar market that is growing rapidly owing to enhanced security and ownership over the data offered to organizations and reduced investments on IT infrastructure. Managed Hosting segment is projected to account US$ 44.8 Billion by 2024 displaying a phenomenon CAGR of 9.8% over 2018-2024. Cloud computing services are widely used across all the industry verticals.

Among several industrial sectors, telecom and IT segment held the highest market share during 2017 accredited to rapid development of mobile internet, Internet of Things and explosive growth in variety of access devices and end user demands. It has been projected that segment will register US$ 41.42 Billion growing at reasonable CAGR of 7.3% during the forecasted period (2018-2024).

Furthermore, considering the geographical penetration across different countries in the region, the US dominated North America cloud infrastructure market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Technical upgradations that cater to opportunities for cloud computing, rising investments by cloud players various other factors have remarkably supported the growth of North America cloud market. The US was valued at US$ 124.95 Billion in 2017 and is anticipated to flourish to US$ 224.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The major players in this industry are Cisco System Inc, Equinix Inc, Google Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Salesforce.com, ATandT Inc, DXC Tehnology, AWS (Amazon Web Services), HP Inc and Rackspace Hosting Inc. With an objective to enhance their geographical presence, the major market players have entered into various acquisitions and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities in cloud domain.

