Ongoing Market Research Report Offers a Roadmap For Expansion of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicle Market

Emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles are utilized to transport patients to medical facilities. EMS vehicles are equipped with climate-controlled and also assist in providing necessary medical care, such as intravenous therapy and oxygen, by medical technicians and paramedics.

Demand for EMS vehicles is expected to rise due to rise in geriatric population. Advancements in digital technology and improved connectivity have made EMS vehicles more responsive and effective and thus, have gained high consumer confidence, thereby driving their market. Rising medical tourism and inter-facility transport is boosting the global transportation requirement, which in turn is driving the emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market. Increase of incidence of cardiovascular and chronic diseases, worldwide, due to stressful and sedentary lifestyle is boosting the demand for EMS vehicles.

Rise in awareness about health insurance due to rising income, increasing incidences of diseases, and governmental support is expected to boost the demand for EMS vehicles. Reimbursement schemes of medical insurance prompt several consumers to seek the medical help and utilize EMS vehicles for convenience, which in turn is driving the demand for EMS vehicles. Organizations, such as World Bank, are supporting the procurement of EMS vehicles to developing countries in order to improve medical care, thus boosting the emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market.

The global emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market can be classified based on ambulance class type, equipment type, and region. Based on ambulance class type, the emergency medical services (EMS) vehicle market can be segregated into class I type, class II type, and class III type. Class I EMS vehicles utilize a truck chassis with separate driver compartment. Class II type ambulances are van-type vehicles are extensively employed by hospitals and are primarily equipped to provide only basic life services. Class III type ambulances are mounted on light-duty vehicle chassis. Class III type ambulances are equipped with advanced life support aids and are utilized at airports, oil refineries, and chemical plants.