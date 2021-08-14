Population Health Management Market to Set Astonishing Growth from 2017 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Population Health Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Population Health Management: Scope and Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global population health management market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global population health management market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1714443

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global population health management market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of product features of different types of population health management platforms. Additionally, market related factors such as rise in preference for cloud-based computing, prevalence of chronic diseases, projected launch of new products in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Population Health Management: Segmentation

Population health management (PHM) is a methodical and transparent delivery of services to improve the health status of a given population at a prospective price and to deliver better outcomes at lower cost. PHM programs are designed to keep defined patient populations, especially those with high-risk diseases, as healthy as possible while decreasing the need for costly interventions such as emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and invasive tests and procedures.

Based on component, the global population health management has been segmented into software, services, and hardware. The services segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of mode of operation, the global population health management has been classified into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. The web-based segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to advantages such as efficient communication with stakeholders and tracking the progress of patient over multiple centers.

Based on end-user, the global population health management has been divided into health care providers, insurance providers, pharmaceutical companies, and others. Reduction in per capita health care cost is one of the benefits of PHM tools for health care providers

Population Health Management: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global population health management market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been divided into major countries from each region.

The report also profiles major players in the global population health management market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumeris, Health Catalyst, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, ZeOmega, Healthagen LLC, UnitedHealth Group, International Business Machines Corporation, and Persivia.

The global population health management market has been segmented as follows:

Global Population Health Management Market, by Component

Software

Services

Hardware

Global Population Health Management Market, by Mode of Operation

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Population Health Management Market, by Distribution Channel

Health Care Providers

Insurance Providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Population Health Management Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1714443

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/