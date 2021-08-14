Safety Light Curtains 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 3.27% and Forecast to 2022

Safety light curtains are usually installed away from the points of hazardous operation. These curtains are mainly deployed to prevent injuries and other occupational hazards in industrial settings. These light curtains detect the entry of people or workers into a hazardous area and automatically trigger the shut down the machinery. Safety light curtains are of two types, namely, type-2 safety curtains and type-4 safety curtains. These curtains are specially designed to keep workers and machinery safe while enhancing industrial productivity.

The analysts forecast the global safety light curtains market to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global safety light curtains market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of different type of safety light curtains across the various end-users.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Safety Light Curtains Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• OMRON

• Panasonic Electric Works

• Rockwell Automation

• KEYENCE

• SICK

• Pepperl+Fuchs

Other prominent vendors

• Banner Engineering

• Carlo Gavazzi Holding

• Datalogic

• ISB

• K.A. Schmersal Holding

• Leuze electronic

• Orbital Systems

• Pinnacle Systems

• ReeR

Market driver

• Rise in industrial automation

Market challenge

• Intense competition

Market trend

• Use of PSDI

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

