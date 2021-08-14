Sciatica Treatment Market : An Objective Assessment of the Trajectory of the Market Forecast 2017 – 2025

Irritation of the sciatic nerve causes pain in the lower portion of the body. This pain is termed as sciatica pain. Sciatica pain usually starts from the lumbar area of the body (lower back portion) to backwards of the thigh. It can also reach below the knee. Sciatic nerve is the largest nerve in a human body. Sciatic nerve starts from nerve origins of the lumbar spinal cord in the lower back portion and covers complete portion of the buttock part to direct nerve terminals below the lower limb.

Common cause of the sciatica is due to direct pressing of a lumbar disc herniation on the nerve. Any reason which causes the sciatic nerve inflammation or irritation can produce the sciatica symptoms. Irritation of nerves causes abnormalities in intervertebral disc, which is termed as radiculopathy. Apart from a strained nerve from a disc, other reasons of sciatica pain are injury, infections in or around the lumbar spine, internal bleeding, muscle, tumors, and irritation of the nerve from adjacent bone. Some times during pregnancy sciatica pain can be caused due to irritation of sciatic nerve. There are several risks factors associated with sciatica pain. These include injury or trauma to the lumbar spine, slipped disc, lumbar disc disease, and degenerative arthritis of the lumbar spine. Apart from pain, sciatica causes tingling radiating from lower back and upper buttocks down the rear part of the ham to the rear of the foot, numbness, and burning sensation. This results in leg pain, hip pain, buttock pain, and lumbar pain. Occasionally the pain radiates adjacent to the buttock or hips which sense similar to hip pain. Severe form of sciatica can lead to difficulty in walking.

Sciatica normally resolves on its own in around 90% of the cases. Though, surgical intervention may be needed in severe sciatica pain. If severe complications such as bladder or bowel problem occur, surgery may be required. Around 40% of population at some point in their life time experience sciatica pain. Sciatica pain is most common among people aged between 40 and 50. Men are more frequently affected as compared to women. The global sciatica treatment market is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in safety and success of drug treatment, surge in geriatrics cases, rise in screening, increase in population, and excruciating pain. High cost of treatment and several difficulties in the sciatic surgery such as risk of bleeding, infections, and others are the restraints of the global sciatica treatment market.

The global sciatica treatment market can be segmented based on type of treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type of treatment, the market can be classified into drug treatment and non-drug treatment. The drug treatment segment can be classified into steroids, antidepressants, muscle relaxants, painkillers, and anesthetics. The non-drug treatment segment can be divided into stimulation device, acupuncture, and physiotherapy. Based on end-user, the global market can be categorized into hospitals, surgical centers, and others.

In terms of region, the global sciatica treatment market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market due to availability of advanced medications. Awareness among the people about the diseases is another factor boosting the market in this region. The sciatica treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate due to increase in prevalence of the disease. Lack of awareness about the disease in the underdeveloped countries in Middle East and Africa such as Turkey, Cyprus, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq drives the sciatica treatment market.

