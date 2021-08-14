Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.05% and Forecast to 2022

Shotcrete-sprayed concrete is a specialty concrete that is projected at a high velocity on the construction surface through a sealed and pressure-resistant hose. Application of shotcrete-sprayed concrete is based on a flexible and economical technique. The concrete mix is blown from a spraying nozzle onto the construction surface. It stabilizes and supports structures in concrete applications without the use of any molds.

The analysts forecast the global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

· APAC

· Europe

· North America

· ROW

The report, Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

· BASF

· CEMEX

· LKAB

· Sika

· The Euclid Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

· KPM Industries

· Mapei

· Natural Cement Distribution

· GCP Applied Technologies

· The QUIKRETE Companies

· Votorantim Cimentos

Market driver

• Increase in number of applications of shotcrete-sprayed concrete

Market challenge

• Transport of shotcrete-sprayed concrete in underground construction

Market trend

• Use of smart concrete

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by process

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by process

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by wet mix process

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by dry mix process

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by application

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for underground construction

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for water retaining structures

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for repair works

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for protective coatings

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for other applications

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by geography

• Shotcrete-sprayed concrete market in Europe

• Shotcrete-sprayed concrete market in APAC

• Shotcrete-sprayed concrete market in North America

• Shotcrete-sprayed concrete market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Technological advancements in shotcrete-sprayed concrete industry

• Use of smart concrete

• Growing demand for shotcrete-sprayed concrete in emerging economies in APAC

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• BASF

• CEMEX

• LKAB

• Sika

• The Euclid Chemical Company

..…..Continued