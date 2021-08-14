Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.05% and Forecast to 2022
Shotcrete-sprayed concrete is a specialty concrete that is projected at a high velocity on the construction surface through a sealed and pressure-resistant hose. Application of shotcrete-sprayed concrete is based on a flexible and economical technique. The concrete mix is blown from a spraying nozzle onto the construction surface. It stabilizes and supports structures in concrete applications without the use of any molds.
The analysts forecast the global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
· APAC
· Europe
· North America
· ROW
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1522082-global-shotcrete-sprayed-concrete-market-2017-2021
The report, Global Shotcrete-sprayed Concrete Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
· BASF
· CEMEX
· LKAB
· Sika
· The Euclid Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
· KPM Industries
· Mapei
· Natural Cement Distribution
· GCP Applied Technologies
· The QUIKRETE Companies
· Votorantim Cimentos
Market driver
• Increase in number of applications of shotcrete-sprayed concrete
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Transport of shotcrete-sprayed concrete in underground construction
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Use of smart concrete
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1522082-global-shotcrete-sprayed-concrete-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by process
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by process
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by wet mix process
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by dry mix process
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by application
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for underground construction
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for water retaining structures
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for repair works
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for protective coatings
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market for other applications
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global shotcrete-sprayed concrete market by geography
• Shotcrete-sprayed concrete market in Europe
• Shotcrete-sprayed concrete market in APAC
• Shotcrete-sprayed concrete market in North America
• Shotcrete-sprayed concrete market in ROW
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Technological advancements in shotcrete-sprayed concrete industry
• Use of smart concrete
• Growing demand for shotcrete-sprayed concrete in emerging economies in APAC
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive landscape
• Key market vendors
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• BASF
• CEMEX
• LKAB
• Sika
• The Euclid Chemical Company
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349