Skeletal Disease Market Growth, Opportunity, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2017

Skeletal Disease Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017

Summary

This report provides an overview of the skeletal disease pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for osteoporosis, post-menopausal osteoporosis and osteoarthritis (OA).

OA is one of the most common forms of arthritis. It is a chronic condition in which the cartilage breaks down. Symptoms of osteoarthritis include sore or stiff joints, pain that is worse after activity, bone spurs and grating sensation. Risk factors include older age, joint injuries and obesity. Treatment includes surgery, medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and exercise.

Osteoporosis, or thinning bones, makes bones weak and more likely to break. Risk factors for osteoporosis include aging, being female, low body weight, low sex hormones or menopause, smoking, and some medications. Postmenopausal osteoporosis is the most common subtype of osteoporosis, and affects many women after menopause. Signs and symptoms of osteoporosis include back pain, caused by a fractured or collapsed vertebra, loss of height over time, a stooped posture, a bone fracture that occurs much more easily than expected. Prevention and treatment include calcium and vitamin D, exercise, and other osteoporosis medications.

The size of these pipelines ranges from 13 products in postmenopausal osteoporosis to 116 in OA. The predominant targets within OA are prostaglandin G/H synthases 1 and 2, although a wide range of targets, including extracellular matrix-organizing proteins and interleukins, are being studied. Likewise, within both osteoporosis and the post-menopausal subtype, a broad range of molecular targets are being studied. The targets being most frequently studied are the parathyroid hormone receptor, tumor necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 11 and sclerostin.

