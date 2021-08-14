SWEET POTATO POWDERS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
Sweet Potato Powder is a light yellow to deep orange powder derived from dried sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A,C and E. Sweet Potato Powder is always used as a red food pigment, commonly used in smoothie, salad dressing, and juice applications.
Global Sweet Potato Powders market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sweet Potato Powders.
This report researches the worldwide Sweet Potato Powders market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Sweet Potato Powders breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Saipro Biotech
Sinofi Ingredients
Aum Agri Freeze Foods
Wuhan Spices Food
Xinghua Lianfu Food
Sweet Potato Powders Breakdown Data by Type
Flakes
Granules
Other
Sweet Potato Powders Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverage
Nutrition Products
Other
Sweet Potato Powders Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Sweet Potato Powders Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
