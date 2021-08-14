Sweet Potato Powders Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Sweet Potato Powder is a light yellow to deep orange powder derived from dried sweet potatoes. Sweet potatoes are an excellent source of vitamin A,C and E. Sweet Potato Powder is always used as a red food pigment, commonly used in smoothie, salad dressing, and juice applications.

Global Sweet Potato Powders market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sweet Potato Powders.

This report researches the worldwide Sweet Potato Powders market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sweet Potato Powders breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saipro Biotech

Sinofi Ingredients

Aum Agri Freeze Foods

Wuhan Spices Food

Xinghua Lianfu Food

Sweet Potato Powders Breakdown Data by Type

Flakes

Granules

Other

Sweet Potato Powders Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Nutrition Products

Other

Sweet Potato Powders Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Sweet Potato Powders Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Sweet Potato Powders Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sweet Potato Powders Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sweet Potato Powders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flakes

1.4.3 Granules

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sweet Potato Powders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Nutrition Products

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Saipro Biotech

8.1.1 Saipro Biotech Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Potato Powders

8.1.4 Sweet Potato Powders Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sinofi Ingredients

8.2.1 Sinofi Ingredients Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Potato Powders

8.2.4 Sweet Potato Powders Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Aum Agri Freeze Foods

8.3.1 Aum Agri Freeze Foods Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Potato Powders

8.3.4 Sweet Potato Powders Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Wuhan Spices Food

8.4.1 Wuhan Spices Food Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Potato Powders

8.4.4 Sweet Potato Powders Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Xinghua Lianfu Food

8.5.1 Xinghua Lianfu Food Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sweet Potato Powders

8.5.4 Sweet Potato Powders Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..



