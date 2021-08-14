Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA) Treatment Market : Current trends/opportunities/challenges Forecast 2017 – 2025

Systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, also termed as systemic-onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis, is a specific form of juvenile idiopathic arthritis. SJIA was also known as Still’s disease. With symptoms of arthritis systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis also shows extra-articular expression like rashes and fever. All types of arthritis involve chronic inflammation in the joints. Symptoms that last from six weeks to three months are termed chronic.

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis can affect one or many joints and it can cause other symptoms such as eye inflammation. Systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis affects around 10% children with arthritis. SJIA starts with high fever which can be 103 °C or higher, and fever can be recurring. Salmon colored rashes could also appear and disappear. Apart from inflammation of joints, SJIA can cause inflammation on internal organs. Joint inflammation may not appear until months or even after a year the fever starts. Increased white blood cells count and anemia (low red blood cells count) are also typical symptoms of SJIA. Arthritis like symptoms may present even after the fever and other symptoms disappeared.

The global SJIA market is projected to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in prevalence of SJIA globally, also due to the available treatment and awareness between peoples are some other factors boosting the market growth. According to the Arthritis Foundation, nearly 3,000,000 children are suffering from SJIA in the U.S. A research paper published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine on SJIA, the prevalence of JIA in North America and Europe ranges from 16 to 150, and 2 to 20, per 100,000, respectively. In countries in the West, oligoarthritis is the most common sub type of JIA, while predominance of polyarthritis is more common in counties such as South Africa, New Zealand, India, and Costa Rica. A large number of children suffer from SJIA in Asia Pacific. Enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA), another sub-type of JIA, is the most common type of JIA in Canada, Mexico, and India. Rise in awareness about SJIA and available treatment is another factor boosting market growth. However, drug resistance and presence of large number of market players are the major restraints of the global systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market.

The global systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market can be segmented based on type of treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of type of treatment, the market can be classified into NSAIDs, corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine, thalidomide, and biologics. The biologics segment can be sub-segmented into IL-1 inhibitors (anakinra, rilonacept, and canakinumab), tocilizumab, abatacept, antitumor necrosis factors antibodies (anti-TNF), and rituximab. Based on end-user, the global market can be categorized into hospitals, orthopedic center, and others.

In terms of region, the global systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market due to availability of advanced medications. Awareness among the people about the diseases is another factor boosting the market in this region. The systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate due to increase in prevalence of the disease. Lack of awareness about the disease in the underdeveloped countries in Middle East & Africa such as Turkey, Cyprus, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq drives the systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market.

Key players operating in the global systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Amgen Inc., among others.

