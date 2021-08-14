Trachoma Treatment Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2017 – 2025

Trachoma is an infectious eye disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. Trachoma primarily spreads through the parasitic bacteria. However, other factors such as poor sanitation and unhygienic water and food are also major causes for the spread of trachoma. In its early stages, trachoma leads to the development of conjunctivitis. In later stages, it can progress through repeated new infections leading to eye pain, scarring, and vision loss if left untreated. Trachoma is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, with over 2.2 million people affected by this disease globally, of which 1.22 million people are affected with irreversible blindness. It is a contagious disease which spreads through direct or indirect contact with eye, eyelids, and secretions from nose and throat of an infected individual. According to WHO, around 232 million people living in trachoma endemic district poses high risk of developing trachoma. Antibiotics such as azithromycin and tetracycline are most commonly used the treatment of trachoma.

The global trachoma treatment market is projected to be driven by rise in incidence and prevalence of trachoma in under-developed and developing countries. Trachoma is most commonly observed in countries in Africa, Central and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. The development and adoption of ‘SAFE’ strategy by the World Health Organization for the global elimination of trachoma as public health problem is likely to be one of the leading factors driving the global trachoma treatment market during the forecast period. The SAFE strategy stands for Surgical care, Antibiotics for the clearance of Chlamydia trachomatis, Facial Cleanliness, and Environmental improvement. However, lack of awareness in these countries about the disease, low diagnosis rates, and poor health care facilities are projected to hamper the growth of the trachoma treatment market during the forecast period.

The global trachoma treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be categorized into tetracycline, macrolides, ophthalmic anti-infective, sulfonamides, and others. Macrolides are antibiotics developed from soil-borne bacteria Saccharopolyspora erythraea. The macrolides segment is projected to account for leading share of the global trachoma treatment market by 2025. The tetracycline segment is anticipated to account for second largest share of the global market by 2025. Based on route of administration, the global trachoma treatment market can be classified into oral and topical. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-commerce.

Geographically, the global trachoma treatment market can be segmented into four major regions: Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Rest of the World. Middle East & Africa is projected to account for leading share of the global trachoma treatment market by 2025. Africa is the world’s most affected region by trachoma. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, over 247,000 people in Africa were treated with surgical treatment for Trachiasis and around 83 million people were treated with antibiotic therapy. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the second leading share in the global market by 2025.

Key players operating in the global trachoma treatment market include Allergan plc, Pfizer, Inc., Apotex Corp., Sandoz, Inc. (Novartis AG), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., and Merck & Co., Inc.

