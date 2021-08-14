Turbine Blade Market – NextGen Innovation in Energy Sector

A turbine blade is an individual component and makes up the turbine unit of any type of turbine. The turbine blades extract energy from the high temperature produced by the combustor. Turbine blades are manufactured by using materials like super alloys and different methods of cooling, such as boundary layer cooling, internal air channels, and thermal barrier coatings to survive harsh environments. Materials such as U-500, Rene 77, Rene N5, Rene N6, PWA1484, CMSX-4 , CMSX-10, IN-738, GTD-111, EPM-102 (MX4 (GE), PWA 1497 (P&W)), Nimonic 80a, Nimonic 90, Nimonic 105, and Nimonic 263 are used in manufactuirng of blades. Failure in gas turbines and steam turbines is often caused due to blade fatigue.

This blade fatigue is triggered by the stress induced by resonance and vibration within the functioning range of machinery. Generally, friction dampers are used to prevent blades from fatigue and high dynamic stress. Blades used in water turbines and wind turbines are designed in such a way that they could operate in diverse conditions and also involves functioning at lower rotational speeds and lower temperatures.

The turbine blade market is expected to grow at a good rate in the coming years. The demand for turbine blades is anticipated to rise owing to favorable environmental policies of different countries, and continuously declining cost of energy generation using renewable energy sources. As reservoirs of non-renewable energy sources are fast getting destroyed, more people feel the need for using renewable energy sources for energy generation. This induces the need for using a turbine blade. Furthermore, governments are focusing on usage of renewable sources, encouraging the people to use the same, and implementing favorable policies and regulations.

These are the factors which are also expected to contribute to the growth of the turbine blade market. The high initial capital investment, local regulatory body hurdles, and use of exclusive and costly material in the manufacturing of blades might act as a restraint to the turbine blade market. Also, various factors such as the upcoming growth in the wind energy sector, increasing projects which involve turbine blades, and repowering of old projects are likely to provide good growth opportunities to the turbine blade market during the forecast period.