Video Test Equipment Market 2018-2028: Current Trends, Challenges, Competition & Companies Involved, Technology and Value Chain Analysis

Video Test Equipment Market: Introduction

The growing demand for high definition video is fuelling the global video test equipment market. The demand has created a significant reliance on video test equipment in contrast to last few years and manufacturers has scaled up the production of video test equipment. Vendors offer video test equipment for service activation, regulatory compliance, video & audio generator, and quality analysis. Few of the type of technology that is included in video test equipment are broadcast and IPTV from leading manufacturers. The parameters define the quality of video are compression, video processing, transmission, and decompression. Video test equipment evaluate the video quality throughout the development, quality assurance, and deployment phase.

Five factors involved affecting video quality are video pre-processing, inherent video compression efficiency, constant bit rate versus variable bit rate, transmission quality, and inherent video decompression efficiency. Video test equipment works on two methodology i.e. objective testing and subjective testing methodology. In subjective testing, the video test equipment play the video in predefined sequence and allow the expert to rate on the scale of 1-5. In objective testing methodology, the chrominance, luminous, blockiness, temporal changes, and edge sharpness data is correlated with the source video sequence and assessment is made with the quality.

The key parameters for video test equipment are to allow a way to import video sequence regardless of file type, serve video sequences to import, convert all video sequence, capture the output of the encoder, allow multiple playing mode, apply reference and no-reference objective, export pieces of video sequences to further analyze off-line, and others. Several developments in the video test equipment with reference to technology, steady growth of the market and recent developments & innovations being witnessed in video test equipment are some of the factors expected to drive the global video test equipment market during the forecast period.

Video Test Equipment Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of smart TVs is fuelling the demand for video test equipment market. The high definition video is having a significant positive impact on the growth of global video test equipment market. Factors such as increasing demand for video, continuous improvement in supporting infrastructure and others are expected to contribute to the growth of the global video test equipment market. Factors such as complexity in handling the video test equipment and lack of skilled professional are few to the major factor restraining the growth of the global video test equipment market. However, manufacturers are continuously focused on continuous training and development to overcome the above mentioned challenge during the forecast period.

Video Test Equipment Market: Segmentation

The video test equipment market can be segmented in many types, however we have segmented the market as

Video test equipment market by product type:

Rasterizers

Video Signal Generator

Waveforms monitors

Others

Video test equipment market by component:

Test device

Accessories

Video test equipment market by end-use:

Research and Development

Video Device Manufacturer

Video Service Provider

Others

Video Test Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for video test equipment market are Teknix Eletronica Ltd., PHABRIX Ltd, Video Clarity, Axiom Test Equipment, AVerMedia Technologies, Tecra Tools Inc., Canford Audio PLC, Teledyne LeCroy, Anixter Canada, Inc, Datavideo, and others.

Video Test Equipment Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to hold prominent market shares in the global video test equipment market during the forecast period. High adoption of IPTV in North America with huge demand for HD video in fuelling the demand for video test equipment the forecast period. Developing countries of APEJ such as China and India is witnessing a high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of video test equipment market due to the increasing penetration of HD TVs.