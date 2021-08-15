2018-2025 Corn Starch Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

Global Corn Starch Industry

Corn starch, it is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn. This white powdery substance is used for many culinary, household, and industrial purposes. In the kitchen, corn starch is most often used as a thickening agent for sauces, gravies, glazes, soups, casseroles, pies, and other desserts.

Currently, approximately more than 80% of global corn starch concentrated in the United States and China, in which the American is the world’s largest producer of corn starch, and be able to maintain low prices.

In recent years, Affected by the downstream demand., corn starch prices have go down, meanwhile, Due to lack of downstream market demand, there was no major breakthrough, leading to some producers in recent years, capacity utilization declined.

China in recent years, corn starch output growth declining, mainly because of China’s corn starch capacity has serious excess production, most of the Chinese companies operating rate hovering at 60 percent, some small and medium enterprises operating rate less than 50%.

Similarly, affected by raw material prices, Chinese corn starch have no obvious advantage, Chinese corn starch have no competitive in foreign markets, less exports in recent years. After 2015 – 2016 industry reshuffle, China’s corn starch industry is gradually mature. Less blind expansion.

Currently, the global corn starch market is saturated, corn starch businesses should consider, for further processing of corn starch to form a complete industrial chain, so that the higher corn products market control.

Currently, corn starch is mainly used for the production of starch sugar, downstream practical application is relatively simple, although corn starch have applications in other fields, but with respect to the food industry, small amount, so how to promote the use of corn starch, is the key factor in the development of corn starch industry.

The global Corn Starch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Corn Starch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Corn Starch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Corn Starch in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Corn Starch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Corn Starch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion (Penford Products)

Tate & Lyle Americas

Roquette

Argo

Gea

AVEBE

Nihon Shokuhin Kak

Japan Corn Starch

Sanwa Starch

Zhucheng Xingmao

Changchun Dacheng

Xiwang Group

Luzhou Group

COPO

China Starch

Baolingbao Biology

Xi’an Guowei

Lihua Starch

Henan Julong Biological Engineering

Hebei Derui Starch Company

Corn Development Company

Longlive

Market size by Product

Non-GM Corn Starch

General Corn Starch

Market size by End User

Starch Sugar

Beer

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Medicine

Modified Starch

Chemical Industry

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Corn Starch market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Corn Starch market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Corn Starch companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Corn Starch submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

