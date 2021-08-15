Animal Vaccines Market Key Developments Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global animal vaccines market are Bayer AG, Biogenesis Bago, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, China Animal Husbandry, Elanco Animal Health, Hester, Idt Biologika, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Merck Animal Health, MSD Animal Health, Phibro Animal Health, Tianjin Ringpu, Vetoquinol, Zoetis Inc., and others.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global animal vaccines market is segmented based on type, technology, indications, composition and region.

The global market for animal vaccines, by type is segmented into static porcine vaccines, poultry vaccines, livestock vaccines, companion animal vaccines, aquaculture vaccines, and others. The livestock vaccine is further segmented into bovine vaccines, and small ruminant vaccines. The livestock vaccine is further segmented into canine vaccines, and feline vaccines.

The market, by technology, is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others.

Based on indications, the market is segmented into foot & mouth disease, parvovirus, distemper, reproductive & respiratory syndrome, and others.

Based on composition, the market is segmented into mono vaccine, and combination vaccines.

Animal Vaccines Market – Overview

Animal vaccines are part of a category of animal medicines which work primarily by stimulating an animal’s immune system to prevent or treat diseases. The main aim of animal vaccines is to improve the health and welfare of companion animals, prevent animal-to-human transmission and increase production of livestock in a cost-effective manner.

On the regional basis, the American market for animal vaccines is segmented into North America and South America. The North America market is estimated to drive the market growth owing to the increasing incidence of livestock diseases, technological advancements, rising government initiatives and strong R&D investments. For instance, in 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim announced to reinforce its leading position in the veterinary vaccine market with 70 million euro investment in the R&D and biological production activities.

Rising pet adoption is also boosting the animal vaccines market in the US region. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), nearly 6.5 million companion animals enter US animal shelters nationwide every year.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for animal vaccines owing to the presence of major market players, rising pet adoption and developed economies like U S and Canada within the region.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global animal vaccines market. This can be attributed to the rising research and development investments.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region in 2017. Increasing awareness about animal health drives the regional markets of the Asia Pacific region. In 2016, at the 5th Global Animal Health Conference, Health for Animals association called for greater cooperation between national governments to improve market access for veterinary medicines.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held least share in the global animal vaccines market due to the low per capita income, especially within the African region. The market growth in this region is expected to be driven by increasing cases of zoonotic diseases. According to a 2015 study published in the PLOS journal, annual incidences of human rabies in the Middle Eastern countries vary from 0.02 to 1.3 per million human populations.

