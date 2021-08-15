Bakery Improvers Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Bakery improvers Market Introduction:

Bakery improvers, bakery pre-mixes and bakery concentrates are often used interchangeably in the baking industry. These bakery improvers are used for miscellaneous purposes including sustaining quality and softness of bread, soft and thin crust of pastry products, reducing crispiness of crumb, for preserving and increasing shelf life, developing a fine-pored crumb, improving color of baked goods, strengthen tolerance during manufacturing stages and largely enabling bakers to prepare good quality and a standardized baked products.

Bakery improvers are generally used at 10 % amount as calculated on flour. Apart from reducing the time taken by the bread to rise, bakery improvers also improve volume and texture of the baked product, by using the enzymes such as amylase and protease on starch and gluten. Furthermore it helps to get high volume of products during the processing of the flour. The high amount of bakery products consumption in European countries has created a lavish demand for the bakery improvers to constantly improve the quality of baked goods.

Bakery improvers Market Segmentation:

The bakery improvers are broadly segmented by from and by product type. The availability of bakery improvers in variety of form is credited to the use of the different forms for different preparations and use at various stages of processing. The segmentation by form include powders, liquid and others (granules and paste).

Each of the bakery improver added to the baked product offers a specific improvement and thus on the basis of product type the bakery improvers are segmented as stabilizer, emulsifier, thickening agents, oxidants, reducing-agent, enzymes, others (bean flour, malt, etc.)

Bakery improvers Market Regional Outlook:

Bakery product such as bread is the primarily consumed as a source of carbohydrates in most European countries and has also been a key source of whole grain in the Scandinavian countries. With a very high consumption in Turkey and Bulgaria the market for bakery improvers is also expected to grow parallel in these countries. The growth rate for bakery improvers in bread in countries such as U.S, U.K. Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Brazil and China is not expected to grow intensely as bread is eaten in almost every household; however the bakery improvers are expected to witness a growth in packed baked products due to various new product introduction by packed food baking giants such as Mondelez International, Grupo Bimbo etc.

In most parts of U.S., bread and baked goods are consumed as staple food and a very high consumption is recorded through food services and fast food restaurants. In developing countries such as India, this massive bakery industry is further expected to grow due to high urbanization and increasing number of youth opting for fast food service restaurants; this in turn is expected to grow the bakery improvers market during the forecast period.

Bakery improvers Market Drivers and Trends

A continues demand for greater variety of bread with ethnic breads getting more popular in the UK and more varieties of whole meal breads with oats, bran, seeds etc., arriving in the market. There is also a growing trend for increased production of sliced and wrapped bread of different varieties in many countries across Europe including Germany and France.

With most parts of Europe following a gluten free trend, egg free is emerging as a new key trend. Primarily driven by a rising vegan population in the UK, it is swiftly moving into the mainstream market. The rapid growth of egg free cake mixes require bakery improvers such as stabilizers and thickening agents, thus bakery improvers are expected to see an upsurge in the demand during the forecast period.

Bakery improvers Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global Bakery improvers market includes; Lesaffre & Cie, Puratos Group NV, Bakels Group, UNIFERM GmbH & Co. KG, Allied Mills, IPSA SPA., Megazyme Inc., among others.

