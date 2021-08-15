Cell Separation Technologies Market Top Key Players: pluriSelect GmbH, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Cell separation technologies are used to separate cells from group of various cells. The separations of cells are based on their physical properties such as shape, size and protein expression. Cell separation techniques play a vital role in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as AIDS and cancer. In addition, it is widely used in stem cell research and cancer research.

The global cell separation technologies market is categorized based on various types of technology and by applications. The technology segment is further sub-segmented into gradient centrifugation, Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) and Magnetic Activated Cell Sorting (MACS). MACS is most commonly used cell separation technology. The application segment includes stem cell research, immunology research, neuroscience research and cancer research. Stem cell research is key application segment of the global cell separation technologies market.

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global cell separation technologies market due to improved research infrastructure. In addition, increased government funding in life science arena is also supporting in growth of the cell separation technologies market in the region. The U.S. represents the largest market for cell separation technologies followed by Canada in North America. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global cell separation technologies market due to improving healthcare infrastructure. In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is also supporting in the growth of cell separation technologies market in Asia. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing cell separation technologies markets in Asia.

In recent time, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increased cell therapy based research activities are some of the major drivers for global cell separation technologies market. In addition, increased government spending in biotechnology area and advancement in separation technologies are also supporting in growth of global cell separation technologies market. However, lack of skilled healthcare professionals and regulatory issues obstructs the growth of global cell separation technologies market. Increased demand of stem cells in stem cell therapy develops opportunity for the global cell separation technologies market. Rising focus of manufacturing companies on clinical research is key trend for global cell separation technologies market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global cell separation technologies market are Terumo BCT, Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., pluriSelect GmbH, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Merck Millipore, Life Technologies Corporation and BD Biosciences.