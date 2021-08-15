Chlorophyll Extract Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Chlorophyll Extract Market Introduction:

The dark green pigment found in plants and algae is referred to as chlorophyll and is what gives plants their color, the chlorophyll extract is slowly gaining the popularity of super food because of its strong antioxidant and anticancer properties. The chlorophyll extract is a concentrated form of chlorophyll derived from natural plant sources such as alfalfa, spinach and other green leafy vegetables. Majority of benefits are associated with the use of chlorophyll. When diluted with water and consumed, chlorophyll helps maintain healthy blood cells and further improving the efficiency of oxygen transport. Based on certain clinical research chlorophyll extract is also found to be a powerful antioxidant and can help prevent certain types of cancer, it also has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory benefits, helps regulate healthy bowel habits. Findings from several other animal and human studies that use of chlorophyll can help reduce the risk for certain types of cancers, including colon and liver cancer.

Chlorophyll Extract Market Segmentation:

Chlorophyll extract is segmented on the basis of application and form. On the basis of application it is segmented as food additive, cosmetics and dietary supplement. The dietary supplements of chlorophyll extract are widely due to various health benefits associated with its use such as stimulating the immune system, detoxifying of blood and intestines, and cancer prevention. As a food additive chlorophyll extract is used as a natural food colorant, it is also used as a beverage ingredient for certain health drinks. The cosmetic use of this extract include soothing gel, as a moisturizer for soothing the skin, anti-acne and used in ointments due to its potent antioxidant effect. Chlorophyll extract is further segmented on the basis of form as powder, liquid and tablets.

Chlorophyll Extract Market Regional Outlook:

This extract has lately started gaining popularity and it is consumed in North American and European countries as a health drink, Shine Potions Bottled health beverage containing liquid chlorophyll created by the Shine Restaurant is gathering attention from consumers in the U.S. Similar use of chlorophyll as ingredient by Grateful Juice Co. (U.S.) in their line of health juices.

The chlorophyll derived from parsley has been used in traditional Chinese and Indian culture as a remedy for bad breath. The trend in use of chlorophyll extract as a traditional medicine is expected to continue to grow due to a wide population’s belief in traditional/alternate medicine.

Chlorophyll Extract Market Drivers and Trends

The acceptance of herbal extracts is gaining significant traction in developed countries such as North America and Western Europe attributed to its popularity as safe to use product and used in various weight-loss formulations, coupled with an increase in number of health conscious consumers is driving the herbal extract market and in turn fueling growth of chlorophyll extract.

The use of chlorophyll extract is not just limited to its health benefits, it also used in cosmetic preparations, chlorophyll containing ointment or cream are now available in the market which is claimed to be a natural treatment for herpes by helping reduce the number of sores and further helps in decreasing the time taken for healing process.

A trend of high research in natural products based drug development, the present recent research trends show a clear indication for natural products to thrive as an important source of new drugs and raw materials for development of drugs and cosmetics in the future.

Chlorophyll Extract Market Key Players:

With the increasing consumer demand for natural colors, more and more manufactures are emerging in the global chlorophyll extract market and some of the key players participating in the global chlorophyll extract market includes; British Chlorophyll Ltd., Global Essence, Inc., Kancor Ingredients Ltd., Merck Group (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC), Sensient Colors LLC.

