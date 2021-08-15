Cloud Migration Industry 2023: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- AWS Migration Services, Azure Cloud Migration Tools, CloudEndure Live Migration, Densify Cloud Migration Services, Google Cloud Platform, IBM and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Cloud Migration Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

360iResearch predicts the global cloud migration market to grow from USD 1961.44 million in 2016 to USD 8678.73 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.67%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

The major forces driving the growth of the cloud migration market include the natural evolution of it and increasing business agility. Moreover, integrated approach to enhance scalability, flexibility, and security reduced cost(capex and opex) and lower risk migration and iaas and paas enabled application are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However data migration issues, and data security and privacy issues may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the end-to-end cloud agnostic solution, and increase adoption of cloud technology. The possible challenges for the market growth are vendor lock-in problems, and interoperability and ownership of sensitive data. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global cloud migration market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global cloud migration market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

The report features a competitive scenario of the cloud migration market and provides inclusive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key products profiled in the study are AWS Migration Services, Azure Cloud Migration Tools, CloudEndure Live Migration, Densify Cloud Migration Services, Google Cloud Platform, IBM WebSphere Application Server on Cloud, Kentico Implementations and Migrations, Morpheus, RiverMeadow Cloud Migration, and Turbonomic Cloud Migration Solutions.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cloud migration market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the cloud migration market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of cloud migration market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.



Reasons to Buy:

The cloud migration market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global cloud migration market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

> Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the cloud migration market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

> Evaluate the key vendors in the cloud migration market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

> Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the cloud migration market.

Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency & Pricing

1.6 Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1 Research Methodology

2.1.1 Research Instruments

2.1.1.1 Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2 Primary Instrument

2.1.2 Research Approaches

2.1.2.1 Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2 Top-down Approach

2.1.3 Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4 Research Assumptions

2.2 Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1 Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2 Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1 Market Connectivity

4.2 Market Data Feed

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Natural evolution of IT

4.3.1.2 Increasing business agility

4.3.1.3 Integrated approach to enhance scalability, flexibility, and security

4.3.1.4 Reduced cost(capex and opex) and lower risk migration

4.3.1.5 IaaS and PaaS enabled application

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Data migration issues

4.3.2.2 Data security and privacy Issues

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 End-to-end cloud agnostic solution

4.3.3.2 Increase adoption of cloud technology

4.3.4 Challenges

4.3.4.1 Vendor lock-in problems

4.3.4.2 Interoperability and ownership of sensitive data

5. Global Cloud Migration Market, by Industry

5.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.4 Education

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.5 Energy & Utilities

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.6 Government

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.8 Information Technology

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.9 Manufacturing

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.10 Media & Entertainment

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.11 Telecommunication

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.12 Transportation & Logistics

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.13 Travel & Hospitality

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6. Global Cloud Migration Market, by Geography

6.1 Americas

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6.1.3 United States

6.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6.2.3 United Kingdom

6.2.4 Germany

6.2.5 Saudi Arabia

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6.3.3 China

6.3.4 Japan

6.3.5 India

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix

7.1.1 Business Strategy

7.1.2 Product Satisfaction

7.2 Competitive Product Features Matrix

7.2 Competitive News Feed Analysis

8. Product Usability Profiles

8.1 AWS Migration Services

8.2 Azure Cloud Migration Tools

8.3 CloudEndure Live Migration

8.4 Densify Cloud Migration Services

8.5 Google Cloud Platform

8.6 IBM WebSphere Application Server on Cloud

8.7 Kentico Implementations and Migrations

8.8 Morpheus

8.9 RiverMeadow Cloud Migration

8.10 Turbonomic Cloud Migration Solutions

9. Appendix



