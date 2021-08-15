Colorectal Cancer Market among best performers in FY19

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Colorectal Cancer – Heat Map and Analysis” to its huge collection of research reports.

Colorectal cancer (CRC), otherwise known as bowel cancer, is a malignancy originating in the colon (the large intestine) or rectum, both of which are located towards the end of the human gastrointestinal tract. It begins as a benign tumor, which is almost always in the form of a small polyp within the colon or rectum. It rarely occurs in the absence of polyps, although can arise as a result of an inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. CRC was the third most prolific oncological indication with regard to the number of new cases in the US in 2016.

The disease can be divided into two categories based on how advanced it is upon diagnosis. These are early-stage (adjuvant) CRC, which can be treated with surgery, and metastatic (advanced) CRC, which cannot. Therapeutic options differ between the two treatment settings, with therapies for adjuvant CRC aiming to prevent disease re-occurrence and those for advanced conditions aiming to slow disease progression while maintaining the patient’s quality of life.

Targeted therapies have already begun to extend the lifespan of metastatic CRC patients compared with chemotherapy-only regimens. However, there remains an unmet need to improve the efficacy of treatment options and extend survival for these patients. Additionally, an unmet need exists for patients with KRAS mutation-positive CRC, for whom certain currently marketed therapies are not recommended.

This tabular heatmap framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed information on all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the CRC market, with additional focus on the late-stage pipeline. These are split along therapy lines, and are therefore reflective of the treatment algorithm.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and placebo groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.

The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

Scope

How is the colorectal cancer market landscape expected to change with regard to therapeutic type, due to promising pipeline therapies?

What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for colorectal cancer, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

How are clinical safety and efficacy parameters linked to the key unmet needs in this indication?

How will current late-stage immunotherapeutics affect the colorectal cancer market, and will they be able to satisfy current unmet need with regard to effective therapy options?

Are future product approvals likely to affect the treatment algorithm significantly?

