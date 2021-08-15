District Heating and Cooling -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

District Heating and Cooling Industry

Description

Global District Heating and Cooling Market is accounted for $164 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $298 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in the CHP systems, rising investments toward infrastructural development and easy installation are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, huge capital cost is restraining the market growth.

District cooling & heating is one of the numerous techniques that can assist human race to begin monstrosity of global warming. Enormous carbon emission and improper utilization of resources creating devastating and lasting effects on surroundings. In order to decrease the impact of global warming, individuals, communities, states, and nations striving persistently to undo the damage. This is one such effort accomplished of reducing carbon emission and saves fuel for domestic heating and cooling applications.

Based on application, residential segment witnessed considerable growth during the forecast period. Due to strict rules mandates introduced by the government organizations toward building emissions and conventional heating & cooling systems and rising diffusion of the small-scale DHC systems across Tier-II & Tier-III cities will drive the business growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Owing to the importance of energy efficiency and renewable, increasing temperature levels and government plan supporting the formation of DH and DC systems across municipalities are driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the District Heating and Cooling Market include Siemens AG, Danfoss, SNC Lavalin, Ramboll Group A/S, ADC Energy Systems, Marafeq Qatar, Veolia, Logstor AS, Helen Oy, NRG Energy, Statkraft AS, STEAG GmbH, Ørsted, RWE AG and Engie.

Components Covered:

• Boilers

• Chillers

Distributions Covered:

• Pressure Pumps

• Valves

• Pipes

Technologies Covered:

• District Cooling

• District Heating

Applications Covered:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

