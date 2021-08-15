Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (Dexa) Equipment Market share and growth 2018 – 2026 explored in latest research

Dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) represents the second generation of dual energy absorptiometry devices. The DEXA technique is widely used for clinical measurement of bone mineral content. It has replaced the radionuclide source in dual energy photon absorptiometry (DPA) with an X-ray source. DEXA is a more reproducible technique, which involves lesser radiation exposure compared to the first generation absorptiometry devices.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dual-energy-x-ray-absorptiometry-equipment-market.html

DEXA employs a pair of energies to attain accurate results independent of soft tissue thickness as well as tissue composition. The DEXA technique provides bone density measurement for axial, peripheral, as well as whole body scans. The technology can also detect small changes in bone mineral content measured at multiple anatomical sites with short examination time and excellent precision. Difficulty in differentiation between cortical and trabecular bone is the only disadvantage associated with the technique. Sources of error in the diagnosis of osteoporosis by DXA include osteomalacia, osteoarthritis, soft tissue calcification, and extreme obesity. Assessment of bone mineral density at peripheral sites such as the forearm is also possible with the use of axial DXA systems that measure spine and hip BMD.

The global Dexa equipment market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the global Dexa equipment market can be bifurcated into peripheral Dexa bone densitometer and central Dexa bone densitometer. Peripheral dual energy X-ray absorptiometer (pDEXA) has lower radiation dose with improved efficacy. Hence, the radiation hazard to the operating staff is low. Peripheral DEXA provides two-dimensional projection of a true three-dimensional object, unlike peripheral quantitative computed tomography (pQCT). This is one of the disadvantages of peripheral DEXA. Assuming the uniform composition of soft tissue forms the second major drawback for the use of peripheral BMD, thus leading to accuracy errors. Based on application, the global Dexa equipment market can be divided into fracture risk assessment, body composition assessment, and fracture diagnosis. In terms of end-user, global Dexa equipment market can be segregated into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43565

Based on geography, the Dexa equipment market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Dexa equipment market in North America can be segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The Dexa equipment market in Europe can be divided into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Dexa equipment market in Asia Pacific can be classified into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Dexa equipment market in Latin America can be split into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. The Dexa equipment market in Middle East & Africa can be segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market for DEXA equipment due to factors such as growth in baby boomer population and the corresponding rise in incidence of osteoporosis along with various other bone related diseases.

High demand for crucial diagnosis and corresponding therapies has also contributed to the growth of the market. Europe is also a key region of the DEXA equipment market. It is followed by North America. Significant rise in incidences of hip fracture and increase in awareness about disease diagnosis and normal routine testing in countries such as the U.K., Spain, Belgium, Italy, Germany, and Austria are primarily boosting the Dexa equipment market in Europe. Other factors that influence demand in the region include increase in geriatric population, rise in incidence of spine and hip fractures, and growth in demand for diagnosis and treatment of such diseases.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43565

Key players operating in the Dexa equipment market include Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare, Osteometer Meditech Inc., Demetech AB., Swissray International Inc., and Medonica Co. LTD.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com