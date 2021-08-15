E-commerce Logistics Market – Adopting Modern Way of Doing B2C E-Commerce Business to Fuel E-Commerce Logistics Market

The rise in adoption of e-commerce websites all over the world, is expected to cause a surge in demand for e-commerce logistics in the global market. The market is also foreseen to be fueled by easy availability of cost- effective cargo. Moreover, the emergence of C2C and B2C e-commerce sites has resulted in a high demand with respect to international and domestic logistics, both.

Penetration of Transport Industry to Fuel Demand in Overall Market

Vendors are anticipated to experience a high level of efficiency and transparency among their particular e-ecommerce logistics service providers. This factors is estimated to present a good scope of improved customization in the e-commerce logistics services, contributing in the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market.Simultaneously, the firms that are catering this facilities, are working upon to figure out some practical ways to reduce expenses, particularly the ones that are involved into reverse logistics as well. Transportation and warehousing and some more niche services are facilitated by e-commerce logistics firms.

The global e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 20.6% within the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. In 2014, the market was valued around worth of US$122.2 bn, which is figured to rise around US$781 bn by the end of 2024.

Mergers Among Firms to be Major Strategy in Upcoming Years

Based on service type, the transportation segment dominated the global e-commerce logistics market, and was a bigger contributor than the warehousing segment. This is attributed to the fact that transport is an major factor in e-commerce logistics delivery and thus, is foreseen to lead the market, gaining more traction from big and small firms all over the world.

Tigers, a company in Hong Kong took over two-warehouses in Shanghai recently, which is likely to rise its capacity by 34%. Tigers stated that rise in demand for B2C and B2B customers, along with its responsibility towards Tmall, are the major factors behind the expansion.

Increased Population in Asia Pacific to Boost Lead of Region

The exponential rise in population in Asia Pacific region is expected to provide a significant scope of growth for the firms in the e-commerce logistics market. More than half of the global population is located in Asia Pacific region alone, reports World Population Review, back in 2015. Along with this booming increase in the sales in smartphones and other smart devices along with better internet connectivity, firms are witnessing a notable scope for development in the forthcoming years.

Nevertheless, as per the revenue, North America region is leading the market and is foreseen to continue in upcoming years as well, during forecast period. The exceptional infrastructure and strong B2C sales in the region is estimated to develop a promising scope in future. In 2015, the North America market was valued around worth of US$48.32 bn.

Moreover, with the UK exiting the EU, the European market of e-commerce logistics is likely to go through a decline. The regulations are expected to turn more complicated and so will possess a threat to the compliance as well.

The key players in the global e-commerce logistics market are DHL International GmbH and FedEx Corporation accounting for more than 50% of the overall market.