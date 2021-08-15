E-commerce Logistics Market – Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

E-commerce has transcended its fundamental nature to become an integral area of business today while spanning across a plethora of industries. The e-commerce industry has gained global recognition because of the spurring demand for e-commerce in a multitude of B2B and C2C exchanges. It has torn regional boundaries to connect various business entities from different geographical pockets, and hence, the global market for e-commerce logistics is expected to escalate over the coming years. Moreover, the growth of e-commerce is not just beneficial for players within the industry but will also thrust the development of external companies.

The global e-commerce logistics market is broadly categorized into two groups which provide a spectrum to analyze its distinctive characteristics. The first group of segments is based on the type of service provided by e-commerce logistics channels and the second rests on operational area.

Sellers are now expecting a greater degree of transparency and efficiency in their chosen e-commerce logistics providers. This will also pave the way for higher customization in e-commerce logistics services. At the same time, companies providing these services are trying for look for practical ways to reduce costs – especially those associated with reverse logistics. Among the key services that e-commerce logistics companies provide are warehousing and transportation along with some other types of niche services.

The global e-commerce logistics market is expected to surpass US$781 bn in 2024, up from its valuation of US$122.2 bn in 2014. The estimated CAGR of the market between 2016 and 2024 is 20.6%.

TMR finds that in 2015, the transportation segment was larger than the warehousing segment of the global e-commerce logistics market by service type. This is explained by the fact that transportation is important all through the e-commerce logistics process and will gain even more importance as all large and small companies target last-mile delivery.

Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12806

The transportation segment has been split further into air/express delivery, trucking/over road, freight/rail, and maritime. Of these, the trucking and over road segment accounts for the larger share because it is the most prevalent transportation method. The preference for trucking and over road transportation is further elevated with the logistical difficulties and costs associated with rail and air transport.

The sheer population growth in the Asia Pacific region has created multi-billion dollar opportunities for companies in the e-commerce logistics market. About 60% of the world’s population resides in Asia Pacific, the World Population Review 2015 has revealed. Add to this the stupendous rise in sales of smartphones and in internet connectivity and it is easy to see why companies are looking a massive opportunity in the face.