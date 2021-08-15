Enterprise Media Gateway Market – Increasing Deployment of IP Communication Applications and Services In Enterprise

According to a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global enterprise media gateway market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% during the period between 2014 and 2020. The report, titled “Enterprise Media Gateway Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”, anticipates the global enterprise media gateway market to exhibit a positive growth due to the increasing adoption

Increasing deployment of IP communication applications and services in enterprises, which is also very cost effective will boost the growth of the global enterprise media gateway market. Growing demand for SIP trunking and cloud-based services will also augment the market growth. However, intense competition from existing legacy systems and consumer acceptance of gateways over traditional communication systems will restrain the market during the forecast horizon. The overall enterprise media gateway market has a huge opportunity to grow with the introduction of cloud-based solutions for unified communication and collaboration.

In terms of enterprise-type, the global enterprise media gateway market has been segmented into small-sized, medium-sized, and large-sized enterprises. In 2013, medium-sized enterprises dominated the market. However, in recent years, the small-sized enterprise segment is witnessing a rapid growth owing to the increasing number of startups across the globe. The segment is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast horizon.

On the basis of end-use industry, the report categorizes the global enterprise media gateway market into healthcare, telecom and IT, media and entertainment, government, banking and insurance, and others including defense and hospitality. Telecom and IT sector is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing industry segment, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% during the period from 2014 to 2020. The government sector and banking and insurance sector are expected to energe as the second and third fastest growing sectors.

The report studies the global enterprise media gateway market across four key regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. In 2013, North America was the leading region and accounted for 32% of the overall market, in terms of revenue. Early adoption of technology and the increasing internet accessibility are the key factors propelling the growth of the market in the region. However, during the forecast horizon, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth. Expansion of the banking and financial services sector is creating favorable growth opportunities for the regional market. Further, increasing adoption of VoIP services and IP-based communication solutions across the telecom and IT industry will drive the regional market. In the emerging economies of Africa, Latin America, and Middle East regions, affordable internet services made available to large, medium, and small sized enterprises will propel the enterprise media gateway market in the regions.