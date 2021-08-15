Floor Scales Market 2018-2028: Overview, Segmentation, Top Key Companies, Value Chain, Market Size and Trends

Floor Scales Market: Introduction

Floor scales are the weighing scales that are widely used across various industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, for weighing heavy loads that weigh up to 8 kilograms. Unlike bench scales, floor scales are installed on the ground. They are available in different shapes and load-bearing capacity ranges. Thus, the adoption a specific type of scale varies from application to application. The demand for the portability of weighing scales has resulted in the introduction of various types of portable floor scales. As time progresses, the adoption of portable floor scales is expected to increase in the global market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global market segments

Global market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2013-2017

Global market size & forecast 2018-2028

Supply & demand value chain for market

Global market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in market

Technology

Value Chain

Global market drivers and restraints

Floor Scales Market: Dynamics

Increasing automation in developed as well as various developing countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, China, Japan and India, has boosted the adoption of automated electronic measurement instruments and equipment. This has also resulted in the growth of the floor scales market. The increasing demand for transition from conventional weighing scales to advanced floor scales from regions such as Brazil, Mexico, China, Argentina, and India, has also boosted the market in terms of value.

Floor Scales Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the floor scales market has been segmented as:

Portable Floor Scales

Fixed Floor Scales

Owing to the higher applications of fixed floor scales across various industry verticals worldwide such as manufacturing and automotive, a higher adoption of the same has been witnessed in 2017.

On the basis of component, the floor scales market has been segmented as:

Floor Scales Device

Accessories

Software

Service

The higher prices of floor scales can be attributed to the higher market share associated with the same in the global floor scales market in 2017. Furthermore, the floor scales devices segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of shape, the floor scales market has been segmented as:

Floor Shape

Beam Shape

U-shape

Forklift

The floor shape and beam shape segments are expected to jointly hold more than 50% of the market share in the global floor scales market in 2017.

On the basis of load bearing capacity, the floor scales market has been segmented as:

<1.5 kg

1.5 kg – 2 kg

>2 Kg

On the basis of industry vertical, the floor scales market has been segmented as:

Metal & Mining

Manufacturing

Automotive

Construction

Food & Packaging

Others

Floor Scales Market: Top Participants

Some of the key players in the floor scales market are PCE Deutschland GmbH, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, OHAUS, KERN & SOHN GmbH, Contech, Adam Equipment Ltd, Minebea Intec, Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Company, BOSCHE GmbH & Co. KG, AWM Limited and Solent Scale Services Ltd.

Various manufacturers are focusing on expanding their sales and strengthening their position in the global market by partnering with various customers established outside their region. For instance, in February 2017, Rice Lake Weighing Systems partnered with Weightech, a Brazil-based company, with an intention of proliferating the sales and distribution of its products in Latin America.

Floor Scales Market: Regional Overview

Based on regions, the floor scales market has been segmented into Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Middle East & Africa and SEA & others in Asia Pacific. Among these regions, Europe (including both Western and Eastern) is estimated to hold a leading position in the global floor scales market during the forecast period due to presence of various market players and manufacturing & automotive industries in the region, especially in the U.K. and Germany. North America and Asia Pacific (including China and Japan) are expected to follow Europe in the global floor scales market.