Flow Cytometry Market : Advanced Technologies Of Global Industry 2019-2025

Flow Cytometry Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Flow cytometry analyzes fluid by suspending fluid in the light beam or laser beam. Cell components in the fluid are fluorescently labeled and then they are passed through beam which later on excited by the laser to emit light at diversified wavelengths. The fluorescence lights help to determine various properties of single particles and cells from different wavelengths. Flow cytometer analyses up to thousands of particles per second as the beam passes through the liquid stream. Continuous advancements in molecular diagnostics, monoclonal antibodies, lasers and software. Moreover growing demand for understanding of immunologic regulating systemic diseases and increase in adoption rate by healthcare facilities are some major factors driving the growth of the market.

Global Flow Cytometry Market: Key Segments

Flow Cytometry market has been segmented into technology, product & services, application, end-user, and geography. Based on technology, the flow cytometry market has been segmented into cell-based and bead-based. On the basis of product & services the market has been segmented into reagents & consumables, flow cytometry instruments, software and services. Flow cytometry instruments segment has been further classified in to cell analyzers and cell sorter. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & drug discovery, diagnostics and others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals & diagnostic labs, academic & research institutions and others. On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the flow cytometry market in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for technology, product & services, application, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each technology, product & services, application and end-user was calculated by considering the Flow Cytometry market product sales.

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on technology, product & services, application, end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences flow cytometry market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides Porter’s five forces analysis, the acquisitions timeline of the Flow Cytometry market companies, SWOT analysis of the market, regulatory scenario, and comparative analysis of the Flow Cytometry market policies.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the Flow Cytometry market.

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the Flow Cytometry market report are Sysmex Partec GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc (Danaher Corporation), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Techne., Alere, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH.

The Flow cytometry Market has been segmented as follows:

Flow cytometry Market, by Technology

Cell-based

Bead-based

Flow cytometry Market, by Product & Services

Reagents & Consumables

Flow Cytometry Instruments

Cell Analyzers

Cell Sorters

Software

Services

Flow cytometry Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical & Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Others

Flow cytometry Market, by End-User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Flow cytometry Market Revenue, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

