Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Worldwide Top Players Analysis, Demand and Trends in 2019

The global energy recovery ventilator market is growing due to increasing demand for energy recovery ventilators from end use industry segments of commercial and residential sectors. Ventilation is an important part in the HVAC systems. Incorrect ventilation system attracts pollutants such as virus, chemicals, ducts, and allows molds to grow rapidly. The use of advanced heating and energy recovery ventilation technology has allowed these systems to provide various benefits and help end-users in choosing from a wide range of high efficiency energy recovery ventilators (ERVs).

Based on technology, the plate heat exchanger segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global energy recovery ventilator market, during the forecast period. Plate heat exchanger maintains the temperature of a building and provides well-organized instrument for heat transfer, which further reduces energy consumption and CO2 emission. Such features support further growth of the plate heat exchanger segment in the global energy recovery ventilator market. The market is expected to grow further, during the forecast period, on account of demand from developing nations such as China, India and Brazil.

Geographically, the global energy recovery ventilator market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The North American market for energy recovery ventilator is expected to witness the highest growth, during the forecast period. The growing efforts for saving energy and reducing energy consumption cost are expected to increase the installation of energy recovery ventilator systems in the region. Various government guidelines, such as Building Efficiency Standards of California and ANSI/ASHRAE/IESNA Standard 90.1, are supportive of increasing adoption of energy recovery ventilators in commercial and residential buildings, which amplifies the demand for energy recovery ventilators in North America.

The key players operating in the global energy recovery ventilator market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Munters Corporation, Greenheck, Renewaire LLC, Reznor and Zehnder America Inc. Ruskin rooftop system and Innovative Drive Solutions, LLC.

