Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon Industry Report of Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

Liquid crystal on silicon (abbreviated as LCoS) is a small reflective liquid crystal micro displays using a liquid crystal layer on top on silicon baseplate. Electronic circuits controlling the liquid crystals are fabricated on a silicon chip and then coated with a highly reflective surface. This gives very high image quality, as circuitry is behind the pixel and does not produce an obstruction in the light path and prevents formation of any subsidiary image. The LCoS technology is used in major products such as head-mounted display (HMD), projectors, and head-up display (HUD).

There is a growth in demand for high resolution and high definition displays. In comparison to other display technologies such as Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) and Digital Light Processing (DLP), LCoS provides optimum pixel structure, high-quality peak resolution, fill factor, superior contrast ration, and brightness, which projects the market for further expansion and development. High demand for Pico projectors which use LCoS technology in application areas such as education, business, and home theater systems fuels the liquid crystal on the silicon market for an exponential growth.

The global Liquid Crystal on Silicon market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Liquid Crystal on Silicon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Liquid Crystal on Silicon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Himax Display Inc.

Cannon Inc.

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Microvision Inc.

Holoeye Systems Inc.

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Syndiant Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Segment by Type

Projectors

Heads up Display

Head-Mounted Display

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Military

Others

