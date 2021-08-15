Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Wood is an important part of building material. Wood preservation chemicals ensure the longer life of wood by keeping it safe from the attack of any insects, fungus or bacteria. Such preservation can be done by several treatments and chemicals. Wood preservative chemicals market is growing with a significant growth rate due to the increased use of wood in the households and industrial sector. Wood has several indoor and outdoor applications. In the recent year, the commercial uses include decking; railroad products and fencing represent the major end-use application for wood preservative chemicals globally. The demand for wood preservative chemicals from the landscape-products end-use segment is projected to increase in the future years.

North America and Europe are the largest market for wood preservative chemicals due to the increased residential and commercial use of wood preservative chemicals. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for wood preservative chemicals due to the rapid industrial growth in this region.

The growing industrialization and rising infrastructure needs are the major driving force for wood preservative chemicals market. Governments and private sectors across the globe are investing in better infrastructure facilities. Construction of residential buildings, healthcare centers and educational institutes leads to the demand for wood and ultimately it drives the demand for wood preservative chemicals. For infrastructure development, the U.K government’s public sector investment is expected to rise by USD 4.9 billion to about USD 77.7 billion in 2013-14 over 2012-13. It is further expected to increase to about USD 83.0 billion in 2014-15. With the increase in infrastructure investment, demand for wood will increase, providing ample growth opportunity for the wood preservative chemicals market.

The major companies operating in the wood preservative chemicals market include BASF SE, Janssen Preservation and Material Protection, KMG Chemicals Inc, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, Kop-Coat Incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., Lapeyre SA, Osmose Inc., Rio Tinto Borax, RUTGERS Organic and Viance LLC.