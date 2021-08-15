Heat Transfer Fluids Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2021

The global heat transfer fluids (HTFs) market was valued at an estimated $2,811.0 million in 2015, in terms of value; and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2016-2021. The factors driving the growth of the global market include growing chemical, petrochemical, and HVAC industries; expanding CSP activity in North America and Europe, and relatively higher replacement rates of synthetic aromatic HTFs.

The key trend witnessed in the global market is the continuous effort to enhance the performance of HTFs. Although the HTF market is a mature industry with well-proven technology, it is evolving in order to meet the ever-changing demands of industrial processes and the environments in which they have to work. HTF manufacturing companies have introduced new variations that make them extremely efficient and long lasting. These variations are in form of additives that help to enhance one or more specific properties of HTFs, such as enhanced operating temperature range, less degradation on higher temperatures, fouling resistance, and corrosion resistance.

Europe was the largest market for heat transfer fluids in 2015, with a share of about 33.6%, in terms of HTFs consumption. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for HTFs. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to reach $1,002.6 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The major reason behind the growth of the heat transfer fluids market in the region is the growth in intensity of manufacturing industry in India, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand.

