Herbal Tea Market: Global Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Product Types, Major Application Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Herbal tea has been found to be superior to black tea in terms of health benefits. Herbal tea is made from spices & herbs having medicinal attributes. The demand for Herbal Tea Market is increasing significantly for its various health benefits.

One of the significant reasons for increasing growth of herbal tea is the medicinal benefits. Also, the increased cardiovascular diseases and obesity cases are anticipated to fuel the sales of the herbal tea during the forecast period. The antioxidant property of herbal tea aids blocking the oxidation of low-density lipoprotein and the cholesterol. Apart from that, herbal tea minimizes in the fat reduction which in turn accelerates the demand for herbal tea during the review period.

Also, increasing health conscious people in developed economies is anticipated to boost the sales of herbal tea during the forecast period. Also, the enhancement of livelihood among the consumers in developing economies is also a significant factor for the growth of the herbal tea market over the forecast period.

Key Findings:

Herbal tea has a massive opportunity in the global beverages market

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the herbal tea market. India and China has shown huge potentials for herbal tea market share during the review period, 2017-2023

Teasane has launched a new health and wellness brand consisting of a full line of products including Teas, Herbal Extracts, Facial Tea Beauty Cream, Supplements and 28-Day Wellness Kits

Key Players

The key players in the Global Herbal Tea Market include Associated British Foods Plc. (UK), Barry’s Tea Ltd. (Ireland), Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (USA), Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC. (Sri Lanka), Harney & Sons Tea Corp. (USA), ITO EN (North America) Inc. (USA), Mighty Leaf Tea Company (USA) R.C. Bigelow, Inc. (the USA), Tata Global Beverages Ltd. (India), and The Unilever Group (UK).

Latest Industry News

An initiative taken by farmer Tony DiMaggio is set to make the farming of herbal tea sustainable. Passionate about sustainable agriculture, DiMaggio is growing twelve varieties of medicinal herbs in dense polycultures in order to make three different kinds of teas. 29 JUL 2018

Ethical start-up Aduna has launched a new range of herbal teas with baobab and moringa. 6 JUL 2018.

Segmentation:

The Global Herbal Tea Market has been segmented on the basis of the distribution channel, function, ingredient, packaging, and lastly, region.

On the basis of the Distribution Channel, the market has been segmented into store-based distribution and non-store based distribution. Non-store based distribution comprises of distribution channels on e-commerce platforms.

Based on Function, the herbal tea has been segmented into cognitive health, general wellness, gut & digestive health, and others. Among all functions, the cognitive health segment dominates the market. Cognitive health is defined as a healthy brain is one that is able to perform all the mental processes that are collectively defined as cognition.

By Ingredient, the market has been segmented into chamomile, cinnamon, dandelion, ginger, lemongrass, turmeric, and others. Among these, the cinnamon holds the major market share, followed by the dandelion.

Regional Analysis:

The global herbal tea market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Among all, Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the rising awareness of health benefits among the consumers in developing economies like India, China, and Indonesia. Additionally, in the Asia Pacific region, China and India offer a lucrative opportunity for the herbal tea manufacturers. Moreover, Europe is projected to witness a steady growth during the review period.

North America is estimated to show a slow growth owing to the mature market in the U.S. However, Latin American region is projected to show a high potential in the herbal tea market owing to the rising disposable income in this region.