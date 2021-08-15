Hybrid Cloud Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Hybrid Cloud market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

A hybrid cloud is a computing environment which is a composition of a public and a private cloud. It works by allowing data and applications to be shared between them. In general, hybrid cloud mainly works on application level and infrastructure level. On the infrastructure layer, a hybrid cloud is formed by the combination of virtual machines from different cloud services. In the case of the application layer, a hybrid cloud is formed with components in existing applications or different SaaS offerings within the data center of an enterprise.

Hybrid cloud benefits the businesses to scale their existing on-premises infrastructure which helps in handling excess data. For basic and non-sensitive computing tasks, enterprises gain the agility of public cloud, whereas keeping the crucial data and applications on-premises safely secured by a company firewall. Hybrid cloud is highly valuable in variable workload environments with dynamic workloads, big data processing, and temporary processing. In May 2018, Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions partnered with Microsoft and IBM for strengthening their multi-cloud portfolio. The joint platform will allow enterprise developers to run container-based applications across Microsoft Azure and on-premises.

Major Key Players

Akamai Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services LLC (U.S.),

CA Technologies (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

Flexiant Ltd. (U.K.),

Google Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Equinix Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Some of the key innovators are Vmware, Inc.(U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Rackspace Hosting, Inc.(U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc (U.S.), Panzura (U.S.), Terago Networks, Inc. (Canada), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NTT Communications (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Salesforce.Com (U.S.), Century Link Inc., (U.S.), Turbonomic (U.S.), and many others.

According to MRFR, The global Hybrid Cloud Market is estimated to reach USD140 billion at CAGR 24% through the forecast period 2023

Industry News

According to a new study by Nutanix, a new global study by enterprise cloud computing company, India is all set to lead the world in hybrid cloud adoption and usage.

Microsoft Corporation announced that it has acquired Avere Systems, a start-up specializing in data storage. The technology could ultimately help Microsoft pick up more Azure revenue by serving customers who want to use cloud computing while still keeping data in their own facilities. Microsoft has taken more of a hybrid approach than Amazon or Google in the cloud business. It offers the Azure Stack private cloud software that mirrors what’s available from the Azure public cloud. And Microsoft continues to sell server and database software for corporate data centres.

Segmentation

The global hybrid cloud market is segmented on the basis of solution, service model, service, organization size, vertical, and region. On the basis of solution, the segment is further classified into cloud management, disaster recovery, hybrid hosting, and security & compliance. On the basis of service model, the market is further classified into SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Information as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service). On the basis of service, the segment is classified into managed and professional services. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into (Small and medium-sized enterprises) SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is further segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global hybrid cloud market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America holds major market share through the forecast period. The presence of major players in the region and rising demand for scalable and cost-effective computing is driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is estimated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in usage of cloud-based services and increase in deployment of data centers are primarily driving the market in this region. Considering the rise in usage of analytics, Europe shows decent growth during the forecast period.

