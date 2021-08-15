Industrial Dryers Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2024

The global industrial dryers market is expected to grow significantly, during the forecast period. The growth in the global market is driven by wide industrial application of dryers, emerging economies and rapidly evolving food industry.

Additionally, the improving medical and healthcare industries are offering potential growth opportunities for global industrial dryers market, as dryers are extensively used in the pharmaceuticals industry to remove liquids or moisture from bulk solids, chemicals, powders and from various liquids by evaporation or sublimation. The uncertain market and economic conditions have adversely affected the growth of the global industrial dryers market. Additionally, the stringent environmental and safety regulations are likely to negatively impact the growth of the global market.

The global industrial dryers market has been categorized on the basis of stage, type, product, and application. On the basis of stage, the market has been segmented into single stage and multi-stage.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into rotary dryers, fluidized bed dryers and spray dryers. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into direct and indirect dryers. On the basis of application, the global market has been categorized into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, fertilizer and cement.

The emerging economies of China, India, and Malaysia are concentrating on improving the health and medical facilities, which is driving the regional industrial dryers market. Easy availability of raw material, cheap labor and increase in demand from end-use industries is also projected to drive the growth of the industrial dryers market in these countries. The European market for industrial dryers is expected to witness steady growth, during the forecast period. The South American region is likely to grow significantly in the global industrial dyers market, during the forecast period, owing to increasing manufacturing base of chemical and petrochemical industries.

