IT Professional Services Market 2019-2024 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Accenture, Autotask, Capgemini, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard, LP and more…

IT Professional Services Market 2019-2024
A new market study, titled “Global IT Professional Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
IT Professional Services Market
IT professional services offer an integration of services such as project-oriented services, ITO services, IT support and training services, and enterprise cloud computing services into business operations.
The high demand for IT professional services in technology, marketing, consulting, and communication companies have led to an increase in their adoption. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Professional Services business.
This study considers the IT Professional Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Accenture PLC
Autotask Corporation
Capgemini SA
DXC Technology Company
Fujitsu Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.)
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Segmentation by product type:
Project-oriented Services
ITO Services
Enterprise Cloud Computing Services
Segmentation by application:
Technology Companies
Consulting Companies
Marketing & Communication Companies
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global IT Professional Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of IT Professional Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global IT Professional Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the IT Professional Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of IT Professional Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
