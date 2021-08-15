Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry With Deep Insight of Forecast Years 2025
Global MRSA Drugs Market: Overview
This report on the Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for R&D of novel anti-MRSA drug molecules, increase in prevalence of MRSA infections, and their improved screening are boosting the growth of the global MRSA drugs market. According to CDC, two in every 100 people carry MRSA. Introduction of generic drugs for the MRSA treatment, and upsurge in the consumption of antibiotics in the developing countries are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of global MRSA drugs market during the forecast period.
The MRSA drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the report comprises epidemiological assessment of MRSA infection, in terms of causes, complications, current & future treatment options for MRSA, along with its prevalence rate in key countries. The report contains comparative analysis of key companies operating in the global MRSA drugs market, in terms of strategic developments, current and future market positioning, and their key differential parameters, to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. Moreover, the global corporate scenario is provided in the report with major pipeline products of emerging and established pharmaceutical manufacturers, and their respective dosage forms. This report also provides market attractiveness and its analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global MRSA drugs market.
Global MRSA Drugs Market: Key Segments
Based on the drug class, the global MRSA drugs market is segmented into lipopeptide, oxazolidinone, cephalosporin, tetracycline, lipoglycopeptide, folate antagonist, and others. Lipopeptide accounted for highest market share in 2016, owing to the diversified distribution of daptomycin (lipopeptide) across the globe by key distributors in 2016. Others drug class is projected to expand at relatively significant CAGR during 2017-2025, which is attributable to the rising incidence of community-acquired MRSA infection. Different types of route of administration in the MRSA drugs market are oral and parenteral. Parenteral segment dominated the market in terms of market share in 2016, and is expected to continue to lead the global market during forecast period. However, oral segment is likely to expand during 2017-2025, due to presence of numerous oral vaccines against MRSA infection in the developmental phase by key companies. Various distribution channels in the global MRSA market are hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacy held maximum market share in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant by 2025 in terms of revenue. However, online pharmacy is likely to expand with maximum CAGR owing to the rising adoption of the population for digital platform. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.
Global MRSA Drugs Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global MRSA drugs has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global MRSA drugs based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., The Medicines Company, Theravance Biopharma, Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc., and Pfizer, Inc.
The Global MRSA drugs Market has been segmented as given below:
Global MRSA Drugs Market, by Drug Class
Lipopeptide
Oxazolidinone
Tetracycline
Cephalosporin
Lipoglycopeptide
Folate Antagonist
Others
Global MRSA Drugs Market, by Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Global MRSA Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Global MRSA drugs Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
