Middle East & North Africa Drip Irrigation Systems Market to be worth of US$317.4 mn by 2020

Drip irrigation systems are designed for minimum wastage of water by applying water near the roots of plants. Considering the issue of water scarcity across the globe, the usage of drip irrigation systems is recommendable for various applications. Drip irrigation systems are expected to witness high demand in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions during the forecast period. This is largely due to the rising need for efficient water management in these highly arid regions. Drip irrigation systems offer better water efficiency and minimal human intervention for water application purposes. Thus, the higher water use efficiency of drip irrigation systems is the most significant driver for these systems in MENA. The demand for drip irrigation systems is also driven by the increasing greenhouse production of vegetables, fruit and other crops in the region. Greenhouse production is popular in countries such as Morocco, Egypt, Qatar and others. Furthermore, governments of countries such as Algeria, Morocco and Qatar lay emphasis on increasing the productivity of agriculture by promoting efficient agricultural techniques. Thus, growing encouragement of national governments in the region is another substantial driver for the adoption of drip irrigation systems in MENA region.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4409

The market for drip irrigation systems in MENA is segmented on the basis of components, applications, and geographic regions. On the basis of components, the market for drip irrigation systems is segmented into emitters, tubing, backflow preventers, pressure regulators, valves, and filters. Major applications of drip irrigation systems are agriculture, gardens (public and residential), and others. The others segment comprises nurseries and greenhouses. On the basis of geography, the market for drip irrigation systems in MENA region is segmented into the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Geographically, the market for drip irrigation systems has been segmented into two regions: the Middle East and North Africa. The Middle East drip irrigation systems market comprises Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Israel, Turkey, Iran, and Rest of the Middle East (RoME). The market for drip irrigation in North Africa consists of Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, and others. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2012 to 2020 including the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions. The overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall market, highlighting the factors determining market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a distribution channel analysis.

The report also provides a section on competitive landscape, wherein the market positioning analysis of leading players in the Middle East and North Africa drip irrigation systems market, in 2013, has been discussed. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Middle East and North Africa drip irrigation systems market such as Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Hunter Industries, Inc., The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Elgo Irrigation Ltd. and Eurodrip SA.