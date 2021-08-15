Mobile Money Market – Increasing Penetration of Mobile Telephony Boosts Growth

The global mobile money market is on the cusp of a transformative change with growth increasingly swinging toward emerging economies, says TMR in a new report. The global mobile money market will derive growth from factors such as companies investing in context-based marketing and real-time marketing to leverage mobile money. With smartphone and personal device sales spiraling in emerging countries with an increasingly affluent consumer base, the need for more inclusive banking is also simultaneously being felt. This presents a multi-billion dollar opportunity for companies such as Bango.net Limited, Fortumo OÜ, Paypal, Inc. (PayPal Holdings, Inc.), Judo Payments, and others. Mobile commerce, mobile banking, mobile wallets, and mobile payments all come under the purview of the mobile money market.

The coming together of various conducive factors will create an opportunity-laden environment for providers of mobile money services. Currently, service providers are focusing on cost effective alternatives to reach out to a larger consumer base. However, consumers continue to remain wary about security and privacy; the situation is compounded by regulatory complexity hampering the long-term growth of the mobile money market.

The current generation of disparate platforms is also hindering the adoption of the mobile money solution amongst consumers as they are required to manage multiple wallets for different transactions/services. However, there is little doubt that with the unprecedented penetration of mobile devices, these will increasingly serve as vehicles for financial transactions.

In the coming years, the global mobile money market is likely to gain significantly from the increasing penetration of mobile telephony and smartphones. Also it is likely to gain from the increasing demand for SMS-based payment options. As per TMR, the rising popularity of transactional payments using SMS as a medium in countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa will enable growth in the market in the coming years. Also, the market is expected to gain from the increasing dependence on mobile money transfers. Against this backdrop, the advent of highly secured payment methods will give significant impetus to the global mobile money market.

The demand for secure payment is expected to rise across diverse sectors. TMR projects the demand for mobile payment is expected to rise in hospitality, BFSI, energy, and other sectors. In addition to this, UUSD/STK and NFC modes of mobile payment technologies are gaining immense traction, which is expected to enable the market gain momentum in the coming years. Furthermore, TMR projects the market to gain from the rising popularity of airline transfers.