Mobile Wallet Market 2019-2022: Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Strong Growth in Future

Market Highlights

Smartphone industry has seen the tremendous growth in the last couple of year and expected to grow significantly in coming years. The countries like India, China and U.S. are some of the major countries which holds more than 40-50% of the share of the mobile market. Advancement of the mobile technology and increasing the trend of the online payment among the current generation are driving the Mobile Wallet Market. Over the next couple of the year online payment will be take over the tradition payment due to the government initiation for cashless economy and the growing awareness about the mobile wallet for the money transaction.

NFC transaction is a new trend of the mobile wallet technology is expected to capture the market. NFC transaction have various benefit over traditional payments such as convenience, versatility and safety. Mobile wallet stores all the needed information of the credit and debit card which are necessary for the transaction. Even in case of the mobile phone is stolen intruder cant access the information as it is protected by the password and other security. NFC is adapted in all situations such as banking, movie pass purchase, transit passes and others. These are the benefit which are makes it suitable in wide range of industries.

With the advancement in technology, mobile wallet are used to track down of all the transaction necessary such as prescriptions, medicines purchase, doctors and book appointments in health care sector. Hospitals can track down the patient’s information of every visits, prescribed medicines can be recommended. Mobile wallet helps to manage all the transaction between doctor and patients. Hence, adoption of the mobile wallet in the health care system is expected to boost the market.

The global mobile wallet market is expected to grow at CAGR of 40% and estimated to reach at market size of US ~$5 billion by the end of forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global mobile wallet market has been segmented on the basis of mode of payment and application. Based on mode of payment, the mobile wallet market is segmented into remote payment, NFC and others. Based on application, the mobile wallet market is segmented into commerce market, ticketing market, mobile coupon, mobile transfer, micro payment and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global mobile wallet market is segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. Among these, the Asia Pacific region is dominating the global mobile wallet market. The mobile wallet market in this region is majorly driven by demonetization initiative taken by Indian government to promote cashless economy and increased number of smartphone users in the developing economies of China and India.

The rapid technological development and easy adoption of trending technologies are leading to the significant growth of the mobile wallet market in the North America region. Whereas, the Europe region is projecting steady growth in the global mobile wallet market

Key Players

The major players operating in the market of mobile wallet are- American Express (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), AT&T INC.(U.S.), Blackberry Ltd. (Canada), First Data Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), MasterCard Incorporated (U.S.), and Visa Inc (U.S.) among others.

Study Objectives of Mobile Wallet Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Mobile Wallet Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Mobile Wallet Market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by mode of payment, application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Mobile Wallet.

Intended Audience:

Software developers

Mobile app Developers

Banking Service Providers

Software Distributors

Government

Mobile based financial service providers and distributors

Research Institutes & Universities

