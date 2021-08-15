Opportunities in the Americas Make-Up Sector Comprehensive Insights and Growth Potential In The Future

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Opportunities in the Americas Make-Up Sector: Analysis of opportunities offered by high growth economies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Opportunities in the Americas Make-Up Sector: Analysis of opportunities offered by high growth economies

Summary

In the Americas, face make-up held the largest share of the four categories, accounting for 33.8% of total value sales in 2018, while eye make-up, the second largest category, held 28.2% value share in the same year.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s make-up sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas make-up sector. It includes analysis on the following –

– Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

– Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of make-up by category across the key countries in the Americas region

– High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

– Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region

– Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region

– Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for make-up across the key countries in the Americas region, in 2018.

– It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, health & beauty stores, drugstores & pharmacies, and others, which include cash & carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, e-retailers, and department stores

– Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of make-up.

Reasons to buy

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

