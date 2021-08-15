Pharmapoint : Parkinsons Disease – Heat Map and Analysis 2019

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Parkinsons Disease – Heat Map and Analysis”.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic and progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the progressive loss of muscular control, leading to resting tremor, rigidity, akinesia and postural reflex impairment. PD is an age-related disorder; symptoms typically begin to first appear in patients in their mid-sixties, and progress in varying stages.

There is currently no cure for PD, with inadequate symptomatic treatments on the market that are suboptimal in terms of efficacy. The most urgent unmet need is the lack of disease-modifying therapies that demonstrate neuroprotective properties to prevent or at least significantly slow neuronal cell death. Significant efforts have been made to develop new treatments to address this need.

The differences between many of these products lie in their mechanisms of action, which must be fully understood by companies looking to position a novel drug in this market. This tabular heat map framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed readouts of all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the PD market and Phase III pipeline. These are split by classes of therapy.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and placebo groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population, are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.

The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

Scope

What are the clinical characteristics of currently approved therapies for PD, in terms of specific safety and efficacy parameters?

What are the key unmet needs in this indication, and which clinical safety and efficacy parameters are the most closely linked to them?

How will current late-stage molecules affect the market for levodopa therapies, and are they able to yield comparable clinical efficacy results?

Will the market benefit from any disease-modifying therapies in the near future?

Understand the current clinical landscape by considering the treatment options available by drug class.

Visually compare the currently approved treatments available by drug class, based on the most important efficacy and safety parameters tested in clinical trials.

Assess the current late-stage pipeline, in terms of the likely positioning of each product and the implications for the clinical landscape at each line of therapy.

Understand the relative strengths and weaknesses of the studies used to gather these data.

Build up a nuanced understanding of the clinical benchmarks set by these products, and consider how the current late-stage pipeline will affect these benchmarks.

