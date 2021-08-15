Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report To 2023

Market Overview:

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is an organic polymer consisting of aromatic rings linked with sulfides. The distinguished properties of PPS such as flame retardant, chemical resistant, corrosion resistant, dimensional stability, and low moisture absorption are responsible for substitution of heavy metals, mainly required in major end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace. The surging demand for the product in the automotive and electrical industry is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period

The increased fuel efficiency and weight reduction potential by the use of PPS in automotive are one of the major drivers of the global polyphenylene sulfide market. Additionally, increasing consumption of the product in electrical and electronic appliances such as non-stick cookware, fans & blowers, and hairdryer components are likely to favor the market growth. It is an entirely recyclable, environment-friendly compound and a fine alternative to other polymers such as epoxy, ABS, PTFE, PEI, PVDF, and others.

Polyphenylene Sulfide Market Segmentation:

The global polyphenylene sulfide market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and region.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into virgin and recycled type. The virgin type PPS is costly and contains lesser impurities and environmental risks as compared to the recycled type.

By the application, the market is categorized into automotive, electrical & electronics, filter bags, industrial applications, aerospace, coatings, and others.

Geographical Analysis:

The global polyphenylene sulfide market is segmented into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is projected to witness a significant growth in the polyphenylene sulfide market in terms of value during the review period. The presence of major automobile manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, and Japan is favoring the market growth in this region. Thailand and South Korea are other contributing economies owing to the high production of automobiles in this terrain.

North America holds a major share of the global market on account of the developed automotive sector and advancing aerospace sector. Major aerospace manufacturers such as Boeing, GE Aviation, and others are located in the U.S., which is driving the market growth positively. In 2015, Canada’s aerospace manufacturing industry was ranked 5th in terms of GDP. Canadian aerospace has been stable for past few years in terms of value, revenue, and GDP and is likely to propel the market growth due to the technological developments and innovations in Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC).

Europe is expected to exhibit sluggish growth owing to the stringent rules and regulations for environmental safety due to the rising habitat hazards despite the presence of large numbers of cola and thermal plants in this region. However, the aerospace industries in countries such as Germany and France pace the market growth.

Lastly, Latin America is projected to show a substantial market growth during the forecast period. The high production of automobiles in countries such as Mexico is the key driver fuelling the market growth in this region.

