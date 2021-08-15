Sales Forecasts of Bauxite Mining Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2020

Bauxite popularly known as aluminum ore is the major source of aluminum. Bauxite is a mixture of minerals such as gibbsite, boehmite and diaspore, iron oxides such as goethite and hematite, clay mineral kaolinite and some amounts of anatase. Bauxite are found majorly in the tropical and sub-tropical regions such as Africa, West Indies, South America, Australia, Asian countries such as India and China and some parts of Europe (in small quantity). Australia is the largest producer and exporter of bauxite globally, with five bauxite mine contributing more than one fourth of the global bauxite production. There are five steps involved in the extraction of bauxite starting with preparation of bauxite area, secondly, bauxite mining, crushing, ore transportation and lastly rehabilitation of land. On an average one square meter of land can extract one metric ton of aluminum.

Around 85% of bauxite mined globally is converted to alumina which is further used for the production of aluminum metal. Other major application of bauxite mining is for commercial purpose such as abrasives and refractory’s. Automobile industry is the major end-user of aluminum metal owing to associated benefits of aluminum metals such as corrosion-free, high-density and lightweight features.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3299

North America has the largest market share for bauxite mining owing to increased aluminum demand in the region. Europe and Asia Pacific region follows North America in bauxite demand. North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecasted period. Europe is expected to witness marginal growth. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth in the coming future owing to the increasing domestic demand from the automobile industries in the emerging markets of India, China and Japan.

Due to corrosion-free, high-density and lightweight features, aluminum metal is gaining its important in the automobile industries to manufacture lightweight vehicle parts. This is driving the global demand for bauxite mining. Additionally, growth in the transportation sector such as airplanes, trucks, railcars and marine is further expected to increase the global bauxite mining demand.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3299