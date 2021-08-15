Seasonal Influenza Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets : Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Seasonal Influenza Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2022 – Growth Driven by Rising Elderly Population, Growing Awareness and Launch of Quadrivalent Therapies” to its huge collection of research reports.

Influenza, often referred to as the flu, is an acute infection caused by one of the three closely related viruses, designated as influenza Type A, B, and C. The infection’s rapid onset and potential for high morbidity and mortality, particularly in high-risk patient populations such as the elderly and young children, make prompt and effective treatment with antiviral medication very difficult. For these reasons, prophylactic vaccination is the preferred intervention for seasonal influenza.

In the recent years it was observed that demand for seasonal influenza vaccines have increased due to changed perception of patient population. APAC region is an attractive market for seasonal influenza vaccine manufacturers. Continuous improvements in the formulation of vaccines has occurred over the years, with the market currently transitioning from trivalent to quadrivalent formulations, which offer protection against an additional B strain of the virus. Traditional egg based manufacturing of seasonal influenza vaccines is being replaced with cell culture vaccines. Cell culture based production of vaccines is expected to reduce the problems associated with the production and use of seasonal influenza vaccines which will further increase the vaccination coverage in the APAC region.

GBI Research’s analysis shows that the R&D pipeline for seasonal influenza vaccines comprises a high number of vaccines in early-stage development, many of which are new formulations or those that have been developed using the cell culture method. Late-stage vaccines are either quadrivalent vaccines or pediatric versions of those that have already been approved. GBI Research expects that quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccines will replace their trivalent vaccines forerunner by the end of the forecast period.

The seasonal influenza Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $1.71 billion in 2022, growing from $1.24 billion in 2015 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Trivalent and quadrivalent vaccines dominate the seasonal influenza market, but unmet needs exist in terms of safety and efficacy.

Will the drugs under development fulfill the unmet needs of the seasonal influenza market?

Do quadrivalent therapies show continuous growth, and are they facing any competition from trivalent therapies?

How will available therapies be affected by upcoming pipeline therapies?

The pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including those that are well established in seasonal influenza.

Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

Will the pipeline drugs fulfill the unmet needs of seasonal influenza market?

Market forecasts indicate that Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value, due to the emergence of quadrivalent therapies.

How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five Asia-Pacific markets?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

What barriers limit the uptake of premium-priced vaccines in the assessed countries?

What factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis, and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis, including a clinical comparison of marketed therapies.

Visualize the composition of the seasonal influenza market in terms of dominant therapies, with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the current market.

Analyze the seasonal influenza pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

Understand the potential of late-stage therapies, with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

Predict seasonal influenza market growth in the five Asia-Pacific markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India, China, Australia, South Korea and Japan, as well as analysis of the contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

Identify commercial opportunities in the seasonal influenza deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

