Spout Pouch Market to be the Fastest Growing Industry by 2026

Flexible spout pouches are increasingly preferred by consumers across the world as they are easy to open, can be re-closed, portable, lightweight, easy to pack, completely emptied, can be consumed on-the-go and various other features. Not only for consumers, end-use industries of packaging also prefer spout pouches as they help in brand differentiation through attractive shapes, size and colors in comparison with rigid packaging. Spout pouch packaging reduces capital expenditure, transport cost, greenhouse gas emission, carbon footprint, materials going into landfills and various other benefits to manufacturers. So as expected spout pouches benefit both consumers and manufacturers alike. Food and beverage industries are major consumers of spout pouches.

Across the world, especially in developed regions, dairy products are increasingly packed in spout pouches as compared to other form of packaging such as thin wall containers, plastic trays, glass jars and other rigid containers. Moreover, rise in e-commerce has also positively affected packaging industry. Spout pouches and other packaging formats are increasingly preferred by e-commerce firms for delivery of food products. Products such as soup, pet food, detergents when ordered online are mostly delivered in spout pouches and other forms of flexible packaging instead of rigid packaging formats. All these factors are anticipated to grow the market for spout pouches in near future.

Globally, on the basis of pouch size, spout pouch market is segmented into less than 200 ml, 200 ml to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml and more than 1000 ml. On the basis of filling process, the global spout pouch market is segmented into standard, aseptic, retort and hot-filled. On the basis of material type, the global spout pouch market is segmented as plastic, aluminum and paper. On the basis of end-use industry, the global spout pouch market is segmented into food, beverages, home & personal care, automotive, pharmaceutical and others.

The food industry is further sub-segmented into dairy products, dips & dressings and soups & sauces. The beverage industry is further sub-segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The home & personal care segment is further sub-segmented into liquid soaps, lotions and laundry detergent. The automotive industry is further sub-segmented into oil & lubricants and coolants.

On the basis of pouch size, 200 ml to 500 ml segment accounts for highest market share of 48.0% in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. On the basis of filling process, standard segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period and is anticipated to account for highest market share of 58.0% in 2017. On the basis of material type, the plastic segment dominated the market of the global spout pouch market. Plastic segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 719.3 Mn, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share in spout pouch market. North America and Europe are expected to trail the Asia Pacific region in spout pouch market as the region has the highest per capita consumption of packaging. The MEA region is estimated to contribute small but rapidly growing market share in spout pouch market. Growth in spout pouch market in Latin America region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.