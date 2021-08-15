Tuberous Sclerosis Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations

Tuberous sclerosis, also known as tuberous sclerosis complex, is a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous noncancerous (benign) tumors in many parts of the body.

It can occur in the brain, skin, kidneys, and other organs, in some cases leading to significant health problems. The signs and symptoms of the disease vary from person to person. Virtually all affected people have skin abnormalities, including patches of unusually light-coloured skin, areas of raised and thickened skin, and growths under the nails. It can also cause facial angiofibromas, tumors on the face beginning in childhood.

Some affected children have the characteristic features of autism, a developmental disorder that affects communication and social interaction.

The drug candidates of tuberous sclerosis disease pipeline include, but not limited to, cannabidiol, and TAK-935. Novartis AG, GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are some of the major companies having drugs in the tuberous sclerosis therapeutics pipeline.

