UK Sportswear Market 2018 Expected Growth, Segment, Demand and Study of Key Players- Research Predictions to 2023

The UK Sportswear Market, 2018-2023

Summary

“The UK Sportswear Market, 2018-2023”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the sportswear market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook. The report focuses on sports clothing and sports footwear. Consumer data is based on our 2018 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers, as well as our 2018 UK clothing & footwear survey, using a panel of 5,000 nationally representative consumers.

The UK sportswear market is forecast to grow by 20.9% out to 2023 to reach 6.7bn, with consumer focus on leisure and wellness supporting growth as well as consumer desire to wear sportswear as casualwear. Over the coming five years, the sportswear sector will outperform all other major retail sectors.

Scope

– Sports Direct remains leader of the UK sports clothing market despite further share erosion in 2018.

– 61.0% of sportswear shoppers exercise in some form at least a few times a week, however this rises among the over 55s, making it clear that there is opportunity to drive spend among mature shoppers.

– 58.2% of sports footwear shoppers agree that the brand is important to them when purchasing an item, with the figure rising among younger consumers.

