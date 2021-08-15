Video Streaming Software Market 2019 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies, Size, Industry Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global video streaming software market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence. Moreover, increasing demand for video streaming software services across various end users such as corporate companies for training purposes is driving the growth of the global video streaming software market.

Due to the sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth of the market is also attributed to increasing focus on business organizations towards digital media marketing and growing adoption of video streaming software services by large enterprises for the corporate travel packages. In the global Video Streaming Software Market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to increasing implementation of artificial intelligence and video analytics in order to better understand customer behavior across different countries in the region.

The global video streaming software market is projected to reach USD 9.57 billion at a CAGR of over 18% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5228

Major Key Players:

Brightcove, Inc. (U.S.)

Haivision, Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Kaltura, Inc. (U.S.)

Kollective Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Ooyala, Inc. (U.S.)

Panopto (U.S.)

Polycom, Inc. (U.S.)

Qumu Corporation (U.S.)

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (U.S.)

VBrick (U.S.)

Wowza Media Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Video Streaming Software Market Segmentation:

The global video streaming software market is segmented on the basis of the component, streaming type, deployment and vertical. However, the component segment is classified into solution and service. The service segment is further classified into professional services and managed services.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of video streaming software from enterprises is majorly driving the growth of video streaming software market. This is owing to the improved timeliness and lesser costs and availability of corporate communications.

Regional Analysis:

The global video streaming software market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of live video streaming software applications across various industry verticals.

Access PR Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/video-streaming-software-market

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Government Bodies

Video Streaming Software solution vendors

Video Streaming Software platform providers

Information Technology (IT) developers

Third-party vendors

Consulting service providers

Telecom operators

Internet service providers

Technology providers

System integrators

Cloud service providers

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continued….

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/video-streaming-software-market-5228

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Video Streaming Software Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Video Streaming Software Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Video Streaming Software Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Video Streaming Software Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Video Streaming Software Market

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]