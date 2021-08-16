3D User Interface Design Market size and company share data

User interface is the medium through which human converse with computers and systems. It acts as a bridge between humans and machines. There has been a continuous evolution of user interfaces, from the text centric to the two dimensional graphical ones, using WIMP (windows, icons, menus, and pointer) to the present three dimensional user interfaces. Several post WIMP interfaces are operating on human touch, voice, and sketching, giving rise to reality-based interfaces. Reality-based interfaces incorporate human body and natural understanding of the world three dimensional user interfaces in virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). Today, three dimensional user interfaces can be found in games, desktops, and computer aided design (CAD) on a wide range of hardware configurations, including game consoles, traditional desktops, and high-end virtual reality systems. Consumers across the globe are now establishing and maintaining connection through smart mobile devices regardless of their physical location. 3D user interfaces are playing a pivotal role in engaging with the customers. The next generation of three dimensional user interface significantly benefits from user interface techniques that are adjusted to how individuals see and interact with the real world. Its application ranges from data visualization to highly interactive systems, such as static data visualization and online social and gaming multiplayers.

The 3D user interface and virtual environments are being used for a wide range of applications owing to the greater demand for creating immersive feeling for the consumers. Immersion is a feeling that includes replacing the physical environment with the virtual one. This allows consumers to interact using natural skills. In the gaming industry, user interface design has shifted from traditional joysticks and console controllers to a new form of human-computer interaction which is modelled on real life. 3D user interface designs have opened a new world of possibilities in gaming, creating compelling user experiences. Similarly, 3D user interface designs are being used by consumers to interact with the large screen used in shows or concerts using simple hand gestures.

Main drivers of the 3D user interface design market include the growing expectations of the sophisticated user as a result of technology developments. However, 3D user interface involves a large amount and variety of input time, making it challenging to create efficient designs. There are no standard input or display devices for 3D user interfaces as they require real-time responses. Furthermore, 3D interactions may be continuous, parallel, or overlapping, making it challenging for the designers. However, increasing demand for 3D user interfaces among consumers, especially for gaming and entertainment purposes, is driving the growth of the 3D user interface design market globally. This growth is likely to continue in future with the growing demand of better user experience by the consumers.

The global 3D user interface design market can be segmented on the basis of application and region. On the basis of application segment, the global 3D user interface design market can be classified into desktop, very large displays, virtual environments, augmented reality, and others. On the basis of type, the global 3D user interface design market can be categorized into input and output. In terms of end-user industry, the global 3D user interface design market can be divided into media and entertainment, gaming, education, and others. Based on region, the global 3D user interface design market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global 3D user interface design market are Altia, IDEO Labs, Cooper, and Strata. These companies are investing significantly in research and development so as to incorporate new innovations in their systems and develop new solutions to increase their market share in the 3D user interface design market.

